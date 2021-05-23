Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held a meeting with senior government officials to review the preparations for the approaching Cyclone Yaas
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held a meeting with senior government officials to review the preparations for the approaching Cyclone Yaas.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also attended the meeting along with senior government officials and representatives from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Secretaries from Telecom, Power, Civil aviation, Earth Sciences Ministries to review preparations against the approaching Cyclone Yaas.