OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM Modi holds review meeting with senior officials over Cyclone Yaas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held a meeting with senior government officials to review the preparations for the approaching Cyclone Yaas.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also attended the meeting along with senior government officials and representatives from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Secretaries from Telecom, Power, Civil aviation, Earth Sciences Ministries to review preparations against the approaching Cyclone Yaas.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that Cyclone Yaas is likely to intensify into a "very severe cyclonic storm" and cross the Odisha and West Bengal coasts on May 26.

The Army has arranged columns and engineer task forces are on standby for rescue and relief operations in Bengal and Odisha.

Meanwhile, the Northern Railway has temporarily cancelled over a dozen trains from Delhi to and from Bhubaneswar and Puri in Odisha.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout