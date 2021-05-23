PM Modi holds review meeting with senior officials over Cyclone Yaas

PM Modi holds review meeting with senior officials over Cyclone Yaas1 min read . 12:31 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held a meeting with senior government officials to review the preparations for the approaching Cyclone Yaas.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also attended the meeting along with senior government officials and representatives from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Secretaries from Telecom, Power, Civil aviation, Earth Sciences Ministries to review preparations against the approaching Cyclone Yaas.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that Cyclone Yaas is likely to intensify into a "very severe cyclonic storm" and cross the Odisha and West Bengal coasts on May 26.
The Army has arranged columns and engineer task forces are on standby for rescue and relief operations in Bengal and Odisha.
Meanwhile, the Northern Railway has temporarily cancelled over a dozen trains from Delhi to and from Bhubaneswar and Puri in Odisha.
