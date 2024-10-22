PM Modi holds talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Russia’s Kazan on sidelines of BRICS

BRICS Summit 2024: This was the first meeting between PM Modi and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who became president in July after winning snap elections.

Updated22 Oct 2024, 09:25 PM IST
BRICS 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.
BRICS 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.(PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Russia's Kazan on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit on Tuesday. This was the first meeting between PM Modi and Pezeshkian, who became president in July after winning snap elections.

PM Modi also met Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier in the day. During the meeting, PM Modi urged diplomatic efforts to end Russia's war in Ukraine during a visit to Poland on Thursday, pledging India's support and saying that no conflict can be solved on a battlefield.

PM Modi reached Kazan on Tuesday to attend the 16th BRICS Summit.

 

Also Read | India ready to provide cooperation: PM Modi tells Putin amid Russia-Ukraine war

Starting with four members when it was established in 2009, BRICS has since expanded to include other emerging nations such as South Africa, Egypt and Iran.

The meeting came in the wake of Iran's ongoing conflict with Israel. Iran-backed groups – Hamas and Hezbollah – have been at war with Israel in Gaza and Lebanon, respectively. Israel is also engaged in a multi-front conflict with Iran-backed Huthi rebels in Yemen.

Palestinian militant group Hamas' surprise attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, sparked an all-out war with Israel in Gaza. Hezbollah has supported Hamas in the conflict against Israel.

Also Read | Oil Rises as Israel Plans Next Iran Move After Weekend Attack

Iran- Israel conflict

After nearly a year of war in Gaza, Israel shifted its focus to Lebanon, vowing to secure its northern border to allow tens of thousands of Israelis displaced by the cross-border fire to return to their homes.

On Monday, US envoy to Lebanon Amos Hochstein said his administration was seeking an end to the war "as soon as possible" as he pushed for a ceasefire based on a UN resolution that ended an earlier Israel-Hezbollah war.

Also Read | Hundreds of Israeli Buildings Marred by Iran’s Oct. 1 Attack

Iran said on Tuesday it had received assurances from its neighbours that they would not allow the use of their airspace for any attack against it, after Israel pledged to hit back against its October 1 missile attack.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:22 Oct 2024, 09:25 PM IST
