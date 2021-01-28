PM Modi holds talks with UAE to strengthen bilateral ties post-covid

New Delhi: India and the United Arab Emirates on Thursday discussed possible opportunities for diversifying trade and investment links to strengthen bilateral ties in a post covid-19 pandemic world, a government statement said Thursday.

The exchange of views took place during a telephone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“The two leaders discussed the impact of the covid-19 pandemic in the region, and expressed satisfaction that cooperation between India and UAE had not halted even during the health crisis," a statement from Modi’s office said.

“They agreed to continue close consultations and cooperation to further strengthen the India-UAE partnership in the post covid-19 world. In this context, they discussed the opportunities for further diversifying trade and investment links," it said.

“The two leaders shared their confidence that the covid-19 crisis would soon be overcome, and looked forward to meeting in person in the near future," it added.

Ties between India and the UAE have grown dramatically in the past few years starting with a visit to the country by Modi in 2015. The UAE’s investment in India is estimated to be around $13-14 billion; it is the 10th biggest FDI investor for India, according to the Indian foreign ministry website. The UAE's investments in India are mainly in five sectors – services, sea transport, power, construction activities, infrastructure and construction development, the ministry note said.

The UAE has also promised to invest in India’s National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) with some investments coming in since the two sides agreed on the subject during Modi’s visit in 2015.

“There are 4,365 Indian companies, 238 commercial agencies and 4862 trademarks registered in the UAE, and the inward Indian FDI stock into the UAE amounted to $6.2 billion at the end of 2017, as per UAE Ministry of Economy data. Most Indian companies have invested in real estate, manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, transportation, logistics, construction, financial and insurance activities," the Indian foreign ministry note on the UAE said.

