PM Modi holds talks with UAE to strengthen bilateral ties post-covid

Ties between India and the UAE have grown dramatically in the past few years starting with a visit to the country by Modi in 2015. The UAE’s investment in India is estimated to be around $13-14 billion; it is the 10th biggest FDI investor for India, according to the Indian foreign ministry website. The UAE's investments in India are mainly in five sectors – services, sea transport, power, construction activities, infrastructure and construction development, the ministry note said.