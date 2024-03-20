PM Modi reaffirmed India's support for peace and humanitarian assistance in Ukraine during a call with President Zelenskyy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday to strengthen ties between the two countries.

“Had a good conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on strengthening the India-Ukraine partnership. Conveyed India’s consistent support for all efforts for peace and bringing an early end to the ongoing conflict. India will continue to provide humanitarian assistance guided by our people-centric approach," the PM tweeted.

