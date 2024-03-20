Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  PM Modi holds talks with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky, conveys India's ‘consistent support’ amid war with Russia
BREAKING NEWS

PM Modi holds talks with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky, conveys India's ‘consistent support’ amid war with Russia

Livemint

PM Modi reaffirmed India's support for peace and humanitarian assistance in Ukraine during a call with President Zelenskyy.

Mint Image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday to strengthen ties between the two countries.

“Had a good conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on strengthening the India-Ukraine partnership. Conveyed India’s consistent support for all efforts for peace and bringing an early end to the ongoing conflict. India will continue to provide humanitarian assistance guided by our people-centric approach," the PM tweeted.

