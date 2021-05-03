OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM Modi holds telephonic conversation with European Commission President, discusses Covid situation

PM Narendra Modi had a phone call on Monday with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The two leaders exchanged views on prevailing COVID-19 situation in India & EU, including India’s ongoing efforts to contain second wave of Covid-19.

The two leaders exchanged views on the prevailing Covid-19 situation in India and the EU, including India’s ongoing efforts to contain the second wave of COVID-19. Prime Minister Modi expressed his appreciation of the EU and its Member States for mobilizing quick support for India’s fight against the second wave of COVID-19.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

They noted that the India-EU Strategic Partnership was witnessing a renewed momentum since the last Summit in July. The leaders agreed that the forthcoming India-EU Leaders’Meeting on 8 May 2021 in virtual format was an important opportunity to provide renewed momentum to the already multi-faceted India-EU relationship.

The India-EU Leaders’ Meeting will be the first meeting in the EU+27 format and reflects the shared ambition of both sides for further strengthening the India-EU Strategic Partnership.

Separately, PM Narendra Modi will hold a Virtual Summit with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson on 4 May 2021. A comprehensive Roadmap 2030 will be launched during the Summit, which will pave way for further expanding & deepening India-UK cooperation over next decade across five key areas, namely people-to-people relationship, trade & prosperity, defence & security, climate action & healthcare, the MEA said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout