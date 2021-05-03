PM Narendra Modi had a phone call on Monday with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The two leaders exchanged views on prevailing COVID-19 situation in India & EU, including India’s ongoing efforts to contain second wave of Covid-19.

The two leaders exchanged views on the prevailing Covid-19 situation in India and the EU, including India’s ongoing efforts to contain the second wave of COVID-19. Prime Minister Modi expressed his appreciation of the EU and its Member States for mobilizing quick support for India’s fight against the second wave of COVID-19.

They noted that the India-EU Strategic Partnership was witnessing a renewed momentum since the last Summit in July. The leaders agreed that the forthcoming India-EU Leaders’Meeting on 8 May 2021 in virtual format was an important opportunity to provide renewed momentum to the already multi-faceted India-EU relationship.

The India-EU Leaders’ Meeting will be the first meeting in the EU+27 format and reflects the shared ambition of both sides for further strengthening the India-EU Strategic Partnership.

Separately, PM Narendra Modi will hold a Virtual Summit with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson on 4 May 2021. A comprehensive Roadmap 2030 will be launched during the Summit, which will pave way for further expanding & deepening India-UK cooperation over next decade across five key areas, namely people-to-people relationship, trade & prosperity, defence & security, climate action & healthcare, the MEA said.

