Home >News >India >PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah greet people on the occasion of Maha Shivratri

PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah greet people on the occasion of Maha Shivratri

Hindu devotees take a holy dip in the waters of the River Ganges on the eve of Shahi Snan (grand bath) on Maha Shivratri festival during the ongoing religious Kumbh Mela festival in Haridwar on March 10, 2021. (Photo by Prakash SINGH / AFP)
1 min read . 08:37 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Maha Shivaratri literally means 'Night of the Shiva'
  • It is celebrated on the 14th day of the dark fortnight of the Magha month, as per the Hindu lunar calendar

PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah today greeted the people on the occasion of Mahashivratri. "Greetings on the special occasion of Maha Shivratri. Har Har Mahadev!" PM Modi tweeted.

Why do we celebrate Maha Shivaratri?

Maha Shivaratri literally means "Night of the Shiva". It is celebrated on the 14th day of the dark fortnight of the Magha month, as per the Hindu lunar calendar.

It is believed that on this day, the stars in the Northern Hemisphere are at the most optimum positions to help raise a person's spiritual energy. It is also believed that the Shiva principle is most active on this day of the year.

It is celebrated marking the convergence of Shiva and Shakti. The festival also celebrates the night when Lord Shiva performed the "Tandav", the cosmic dance.

'Har ki Pauri': Timing for holy bath

The timing for the holy bath at 'Har ki Pauri' for akharas is from 8 am to 5 pm on Maha Shivratri and it will be before 8 am and after 5 pm for the general public.

"For akharas, bath timings at 'Har Ki Pauri' is from 8 am to 5 pm, while for the general public, it's before 8 am and after 5 pm," Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar told ANI.

"Other ghats will be open for all throughout," he added.

Apart from 5,000 security force personnel besides CCTV cameras and drones will be used to boost security at Haridwar Kumbh.

Uttarakhand's new Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Wednesday instructed senior officials in a meeting that pilgrims, who will come for the first holy dip on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri on Thursday, be showered with flowers from helicopters.

