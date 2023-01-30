PM Modi, Home Minister pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on death anniversary1 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 12:58 PM IST
To commemorate Mahatma Gandhi's passing, the nation observes Martyrs' Day, or Shaheed Diwas, on January 30 each year
On January 30, Mahatma Gandhi's 75th death anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to him and remembered those who gave their lives for the country.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×