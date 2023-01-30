On January 30, Mahatma Gandhi's 75th death anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to him and remembered those who gave their lives for the country.

“Those who have been martyred in the service of our nation", according to the Prime Minister, will continue to bolster the nation's determination to work toward a developed India.

"I bow to Bapu on his Punya Tithi and recall his profound thoughts. I also pay homage to all those who have been martyred in the service of our nation. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten and will keep strengthening our resolve to work for a developed India," PM Modi tweeted.

Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, also paid tribute to Gandhi and stated that Gandhi inspired the nation to establish Atmanirbharta.

“Millions of salutes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, who inspired us to make the country self-reliant by following the path of indigenous and self-reliance," said the minister.

स्वदेशी और स्वावलंबन के मार्ग पर चलकर देश को आत्मनिर्भर बनाने की प्रेरणा देने वाले महात्मा गांधी जी की पुण्यतिथि पर उन्हें कोटि-कोटि नमन।



आजादी के अमृतकाल में पूज्य बापू के स्वच्छता, स्वदेशी और स्वभाषा के विचारों को अपनाकर उन पर चलाना ही गाँधी जी को सच्ची श्रद्धांजलि होगी।

To commemorate Mahatma Gandhi's passing, the nation observes Martyrs' Day, or Shaheed Diwas, on January 30 each year. Nathuram Godse shot Mahatma Gandhi to death on January 30, 1948, while he was praying in the Birla House at night.

Gandhi was hit three times in the chest and abdomen by Godse. “Hey Ram" is said to have been Gandhi's final words.

Consequently, this day is observed to honour all freedom fighters who gave their lives to defend the nation. In addition, the nation observes January 30 as a day of nonviolence and peace, which is marked by a number of ceremonies and events.