PM Modi honoured at Seychelles national day; India expands bilateral ties with UPI, ₹1,250 crore line of credit and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the National Day celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of Seychelles' independence on Sunday. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, he was the Guest of Honour at the event, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to receive the distinction. India expanded bilateral ties with Unified Payments Interface (UPI), ₹1,250 crore line of credit and more.

PM Modi, who is on a three-day state visit to Seychelles from June 27 to June 29, at the invitation of President Herminie, mentioned the celebrations paid tribute to the Seychellois people's remarkable journey over the past five decades.

He added that India was proud to stand alongside Seychelles as a trusted friend and development partner, noting that the bilateral partnership continued to strengthen through shared values and closer people-to-people ties.

“Honoured to participate in the National Day celebrations of Seychelles, marking the Golden Jubilee of the nation’s Independence. The occasion was a fitting tribute to the remarkable journey of the Seychellois people over the past fifty years,” PM Modi wrote on X.

He further said, “India is proud to stand alongside Seychelles as a trusted friend and partner in its development journey. Our partnership continues to grow stronger with shared values and closer people-to-people ties. I am confident our friendship will grow even further in the times to come.”

MoU for UPI, line of credit agreement worth ₹ 1250 cr and more India and Seychelles have finalised an umbrella Line of Credit agreement to support development projects in the island nation, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri mentioned on Sunday. As part of efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation, the two countries also signed an extradition treaty aimed at tackling transnational crime.

While addressing the press in Victoria on the ongoing visit of PM Modi, he told the media, “The two sides have concluded an umbrella line of credit agreement which will be extended in rupees and amounts to Rs. 1250 crore. It will be used to support priority development projects in Seychelles.”

Misri further said that the National Payments Corporation of India and the Central Bank of Seychelles signed a Memorandum of Understanding to facilitate the introduction of India's UPI in Seychelles, as per ANI.

“The two sides have also signed an extradition treaty aimed at combating transnational crime and a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in exploration of outer space for peaceful purposes,” he further said.

Misri said Seychelles had also sought India's assistance in establishing artificial intelligence and cybersecurity centres, as well as procuring an advanced light helicopter. He added that PM Modi had responded positively, indicating that New Delhi would consider the requests.

“During the course of the discussions today, President Herminie made a proposal requesting Indian assistance in the provision of an advanced light helicopter and in setting up centres in Seychelles devoted to cyber security and artificial intelligence,” Misri stated.

He added, “The Prime Minister welcomed these proposals and immediately signalled that India would look into these proposals and take them forward with a very positive frame of mind. So the two sides will engage in further discussions on these new proposals that have been received from the Seychelles side.”

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Misri revealed Seychelles had also sought India's assistance in establishing artificial intelligence and cybersecurity centres, as well as procuring an advanced light helicopter. He added that PM Modi had responded positively, indicating that New Delhi would consider the requests.

Emphasising the strategic importance of Seychelles, Misri described the island nation as a key partner in India's MAHASAGAR vision and its broader commitment to the Global South.