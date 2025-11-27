PM Modi hosts Indian Blind Women’s T20 World Cup winners at Lok Kalyan Marg residence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 27 November 2025, hosted the Indian Blind Women’s Cricket Team at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence, which recently won the inaugural Blind Women’s T20 World Cup on 23 November 2025.

Pictures shared by the news agency ANI showed how PM Modi congratulated the whole blind women’s cricket team on Thursday with a plate of laddoos and a round of photo session to mark their achievement after the team defeated Nepal in the finals.

PM Modi's wish to the cricket team In a social media post on 24 November 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian Blind Women’s Cricket Team for their historical achievement after they won the Blind Women’s T20 World Cup.

PM Modi highlighted how the team made a huge mark in the sport after staying unbeaten in the while T20 series. Modi also said that this achievement is a shining example of how hard work, teamwork and determination of every player have paid off.

Also Read | T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Announcement highlights: Complete fixture revealed

“Congratulations to Indian Blind Women’s Cricket Team for creating history by winning the inaugural Blind Women’s T20 World Cup! More commendable is the fact that they stayed unbeaten in the series. This is indeed a historic sporting achievement, a shining example of hard work, teamwork and determination,” said Prime Minister Modi in his post on platform X.

Modi also said that every player is a champion and his wishes are with the entire team for all their future endeavours, which will inspire generations to come.

Blind Women’s T20 World Cup final snapshot Mint reported earlier how the Indian Blind Women’s Cricket Team, led by Deepika TC, have been dominant all throughout the T20 season. The Indian bowlers restricted the Nepal team to 114 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in 20 overs.

The heavy dominance from the Indian bowlers resulted that the Nepal team was able to manage just a single boundary in their entire innings.

Phula Saren led the Indian team to victory, being unbeaten at 44 runs as the entire Indian team successfully chased down the target in just 12 overs with a loss of 3 wickets in the process. Karuna K also showed a brilliant performance, bagging 42 runs for the country.

Earlier in the semi-finals of the T20 season, India defeated Australia, while Pakistan succumbed in front of Nepal.