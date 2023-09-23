Hyderabad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express to start from September 25: 5 things to know1 min read 23 Sep 2023, 02:27 PM IST
PM Modi to inaugurate 9 new Vande Bharat Trains tomorrow, including the Hyderabad-Bengaluru express to reduce travel time.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 9 new Vande Bharat Trains via videoconferencing at 12:30 PM tomorrow. Among one of the highly anticipated trains to be inaugurated by PM Modi is the Hyderabad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express which will significantly reduce the travel time between two major cities.