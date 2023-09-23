Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 9 new Vande Bharat Trains via videoconferencing at 12:30 PM tomorrow. Among one of the highly anticipated trains to be inaugurated by PM Modi is the Hyderabad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express which will significantly reduce the travel time between two major cities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A release by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) noted, “The introduction of these Vande Bharat trains will herald a new standard of rail service in the country. These trains, equipped with world class amenities and advanced safety features, including Kavach technology, will be a key step towards providing modern, speedy and comfortable means of travel to common people, professionals, businessmen, student community and tourists." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 9 new trains to be inaugurated by PM Modi include Udaipur – Jaipur Vande Bharat Express, Tirunelveli-Madurai- Chennai Vande Bharat Express, Hyderabad –Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, Vijayawada – Chennai (via Renigunta) Vande Bharat Express, Patna – Howrah Vande Bharat Express, Kasaragod - Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express, Rourkela - Bhubaneswar – Puri Vande Bharat Express, Ranchi – Howrah Vande Bharat Express and Jamnagar-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express.

5 Things you should know about Bengaluru-Hyderabad Vande Bharat express: 1) The Hyderabad – Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express is around 2.5 hours faster than all other trains on the route and is expected to have a travel time of around 7 hours.

2) The new Vande Bharat train running between Kacheguda (Hyderabad) and Yeswantpur (Bengaluru) will not have any stoppage in Karnataka. It will have stoppages at Mahabubnagar, Kurnool, Anantapur, and Dharamvaram stations, reported Hindustan Times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3) The Vande Bharat train is expected to leave Hyderabad's Kacheguda station and will start again from Yeswantpur by 2:45 pm reaching its destination in Hyderabad by 11:15 pm. Reportedly, the new train will operate six days a week and will be halted on Wednesday for weekly maintenance works.

4) The Hyderabad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat will cover a distance of 610 kilometers between the two cities and will have a speed ranging from 70kmph to 90kmph.

5) The new train will be the third Vande Bharat train to be launched for Karnataka, while the other two trains also originated from Bengaluru. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

