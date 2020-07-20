Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with IBM CEO Arvind Krishna via video conferencing Monday and discussed the impact of Covid-19 on the company's culture and its work-from-home scenario, among other things.

Talking about the impact of COVID on business culture, Modi said that ‘work from home’ is being adopted in a big way and the government is constantly working towards providing infrastructure, connectivity and regulatory environment to ensure that this technological shift is smooth. He also discussed the technologies associated and challenges involved in the recent decision of IBM to make 75% of its employees to work from home.

Apart from that, the prime minister appreciated the role played by IBM, in association with CBSE, towards the launch of AI curriculum in 200 schools in India. He said that the government is working towards introducing students to concepts such as AI, machine learning etc at an early stage, to further the tech temperament in the country. IBM CEO said that teaching about technology and data should be in the category of basic skills like algebra, needs to be taught with passion and should be introduced early.

The IBM-AI curriculum is part of CBSE's Social Empowerment through Work Education and Action (SEWA) programme and will be introduced in about 200 schools across 13 states -- Delhi-NCR, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Orissa, Kerala, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab.

Apart from that, Arvind Krishna also briefed Modi IBM's investment plans in India and also expressed confidence in the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat to which Modi added that the country is welcoming and supporting investments taking place in the tech sector. During the interaction, Modi also noted that while the world is witnessing slowdown, FDI inflow in India is increasing, according to an official press release.

Modi also spoke explored the possibilities of creating AI-based tools in the healthcare sector and development of better models for disease prediction and analysis. He mentioned that the country is moving towards development of an integrated, tech and data driven healthcare system, which is affordable and hassle-free for the people. He noted that IBM can play an important role in taking forward the healthcare vision. IBM CEO appreciated Modi's vision for Ayushman Bharat and talked about using technology for early identification of diseases.

Other areas of discussion included the issues of data security, cyber attacks, concerns around privacy, and health benefits of Yoga.

