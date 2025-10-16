PM Modi in Andhra Pradesh today: Full itinerary, key projects worth ₹13,000 crore on the agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Andhra Pradesh today, 16 October to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several development projects spanning various sectors, including power, defence, railways, and petroleum.

“I will be in Andhra Pradesh tomorrow, 16th October. I will pray at the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam in Srisailam,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

At around 11:15 AM, Prime Minister Modi will perform Pooja and Darshan at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam, Srisailam in Nandyal district. Thereafter, at around 12:15 PM, he will visit Sree Shivaji Spoorthi Kendra in Srisailam, as per his official schedule.

Prime Minister will then travel to Kurnool where he will inaugurate, lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth around Rs. 13,430 crore at around 2:30 PM. PM Modi is expected to attend the ‘Super GST – Super Savings’ event in Kurnool.

He will also address a public gathering on the occasion. Here is the complete itinerary of the day for PM Modi:

11:15 AM — Pooja & Darshan at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam, Srisailam

12:15 PM — Visit Sree Shivaji Spoorthi Kendra at Srisailam

2:30 PM) — In Kurnool: Lay foundation stones, inaugurate development projects worth ₹ 13,430 crore

13,430 crore 3:00 PM — Address a public gathering under the “Super GST – Super Savings” campaign in Kurnool

Pooja and Darshan at Srisailam The Prime Minister will perform Pooja and Darshan at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam, which is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas and one of the 52 Shakti Peeths. The unique feature of this temple is the coexistence of a Jyotirlinga and a Shakti Peeth in the same temple premises, making it one of its kind in the entire country.

The Prime Minister will also visit the Sree Shivaji Spoorthi Kendra, a memorial complex that includes a Dhyana Mandir (Meditation Hall) featuring models of four iconic forts—Pratapgad, Rajgad, Raigad, and Shivneri—placed at the four corners. At its centre stands a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in deep meditation.

This Kendra is run by the Sree Shivaji Memorial Committee, which was established at Srisailam to commemorate the historic visit of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to the sacred shrine in 1677.

Inauguration of projects in Kurnool Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth around ₹13,430 crore. These projects span across key sectors, including industry, power transmission, roads, railways, defence manufacturing, and petroleum and natural gas, reflecting the Government’s commitment to enhancing regional infrastructure, accelerating industrialisation, and driving inclusive socio-economic growth in the state.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the Transmission System Strengthening at Kurnool-III Pooling Station, at an investment of over ₹2,880 crore. The project involves the construction of a 765 kV double-circuit Kurnool-III Pooling Station–Chilakaluripeta transmission line, which will increase transformation capacity by 6,000 MVA and enable thelarge-scale transmission of renewable energy to support the nation’s growth.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stones for the Orvakal Industrial Area in Kurnool and the Kopparthy Industrial Area in Kadapa, with a total investment of over ₹4,920 crore.

Developed jointly by National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) and Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Ltd (APIIC), these modern, multi-sectoral industrial hubs feature plug-and-play infrastructure and a walk-to-work concept. They are expected to attract Rs. 21,000 crore in investments and generate approximately one lakh jobs, boosting industrial development and global competitiveness in Andhra Pradesh’s Rayalaseema region.

The prime minister will lay the foundation stone for the six-lane Greenfield Highway from Sabbavaram to Sheelanagar over Rs. 960 crore, aimed at easing congestion in Visakhapatnam and facilitating trade and employment.

In addition, six road projects worth around a total of Rs. 1,140 crore will be inaugurated, including the four-laning of the Pileru–Kalur section, by the PM. These projects will enhance safety, reduce travel time, and strengthen regional connectivity across Andhra Pradesh, according to a government statement.

Srikakulam–Angul Natural Gas Pipeline Prime Minister Modi will further lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation several key railway projects worth over Rs. 1,200 crore.

Prime Minister Modi will also dedicate to the nation, Srikakulam–Angul Natural Gas Pipeline of GAIL India Limited, built at a total cost of around ₹1,730 crore, spanning around 124 km in Andhra Pradesh and 298 km in Odisha. He will also inaugurate Indian Oil’s 60 TMTPA (Thousand Metric Tonnes per annum) LPG bottling plant at Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, established at an investment of around ₹200 crore.

The plant will serve over 7.2 lakh customers through 80 distributors across four districts of Andhra Pradesh, two districts of Tamil Nadu, and one district of Karnataka. It will play a critical role in ensuring a reliable LPG supply for households and businesses in the region.

The Prime Minister will dedicate the Advanced Night Vision Products Factory at Nimmaluru, Krishna district, established by Bharat Electronics Limited at an investment of around ₹360 crore.

The facility will manufacture advanced electro-optical systems for the Indian Defence Forces, reinforcing self-reliance in defence production and promoting skilled employment in the region.