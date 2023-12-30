PM Modi paid surprise visit to Meera Manjhi's residence in Ayodhya | Who is she?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a surprise visit to Meera Manjhi, a Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary, and had tea at her residence during his Ayodhya tour on Saturday. Speaking with news agency ANI, Manjhi said she was happy to see the Prime Minister. She said she welcomed PM Modi with folded hands and told him about the benefits she received under the PM Ujjwala Yojana. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"First he came, he sat and he spoke with my children. I folded my hands and welcomed him. He then asked us what benefits we got under this scheme. I told him I got a house, gas, free water supply. I am very happy that I am now cooking on a gas and not on a furnace," she told ANI.

Manjhi then added that PM Modi had asked her what had she cooked for lunch. "I told him I have cooked daal (pulses), rice and vegetable...and also tea. He told me we must have tea during the winters. So I made him a cup of tea..." She said PM Modi told her it was a little sweeter. "I told him this was how I make tea," she added.

Meera Manjhi lives in Ayodhya with her husband, in-laws and children. She has been invited for the Ram Temple inauguration event on January 22. But who is Meera Manjhi?

Meera Manjhi is the 10 croreth beneficiary of PM Ujjwala Yojana. Union minister Smriti Irani shared the video of PM Modi's visit to Meera Manjhi's house and said Meera is a beneficiary of the Ujjawala scheme -- the 10 croreth one.

According to reports, PM Modi visited Meera Manjhi's residents when he was returning from the railway station. "I was very happy seeing the prime minister. I told him we got the house in his Awas scheme," Manjhi said.

PM Modi was pictured exchanging pleasantries with the beneficiaries and enquiring about her well-being over tea. A large crowd gathered and greeted PM Modi as he walked the narrow streets of the temple town. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

