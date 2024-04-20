PM Modi in Bengaluru today: Avoid THESE routes for hassle-free travel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bengaluru prompts traffic advisory with road closures and diversions to ensure smooth traffic flow. Security beefed up for VVIP movement in the city.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in Bengaluru on Saturday afternoon, the city police department has issued a traffic advisory to alleviate congestion and facilitate uninterrupted traffic flow for commuters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, security measures have been beefed up during the VVIP movement.

In an official release, DCP Traffic North, Bengaluru, said, “In view of VVIP visiting Bengaluru City on 20.04.2024, from 01:00 PM to 07:00 PM parking of all types of vehicles in the following roads, is prohibited. During the said period commuters are advised to avoid following roads and use alternative routes."

Here are the 11 roads to steer clear of today:

Palace Road

M V Jayaram road

Vasanthanagar Road

Jayamahal Road

C V Raman Road

Bellary Road

Ramanamaharshi Road

Nandidurga Road

Tharalabalu Road

Mount Carmel College Road

From Mekhri Circle towards Yeshwanthpura

It further read, “Traffic movement heavy goods vehicles are strictly prohibited from 12:00 noon to 9:00 PM to enter city."

Here are the traffic diversion points designated for heavy goods vehicles:

CMTI Junction

Mysuru Bank Junction

Hebbal Junction

New BEL Junction

BHEL underpass

Basaveshwara Circle

Old Udaya TV Junction

Haj Camp, Nandidurga Road

Near Yeshwanthpura Govardhan

PM Modi will visit Bengaluru and neighbouring Chikkaballapura district for the Lok Sabha poll campaign on Saturday.

According to the state BJP, a massive rally is scheduled at 4 PM in Bengaluru's Palace Grounds, covering the segments of Bangalore North, Bangalore South, Bangalore Central, and Bangalore Rural. These areas have been strongholds for the BJP, except Bangalore Rural, represented by Congress' D K Suresh, brother of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

The BJP's sitting MPs Tejasvi Surya and P C Mohan are candidates from Bangalore South and Central respectively, while Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje is contesting from Bangalore North.

In Bangalore Rural, Dr. C N Manjunath, the son-in-law of Deve Gowda and a prominent cardiologist, is contesting on a BJP ticket as part of an arrangement with alliance partner JD(S).

Karnataka is conducting elections in two phases, with 14 Lok Sabha segments in the southern part of the state going to polls on April 26, and voting for the northern districts scheduled for May 7 in the second phase. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

