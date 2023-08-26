PM Modi in Bengaluru today: Traffic police issues advisory; Avoid THESE routes for today1 min read 26 Aug 2023, 07:07 AM IST
PM Modi in Bengaluru today: In the wake of PM Modi's visit to meet ISRO scientists post CHandrayaan-3 success, Bengaluru traffic police issued an advisory of road diversions for Saturday. Know the list of diverted routes.
PM Modi in Bengaluru today: After returning from Greece, PM Modi is set to meet ISRO scientists in Bengaluru on Saturday. To congratulate the ISRO team for the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3, PM Modi is set to arrive at the HAL Airport on Saturday morning.
These roads will remain diverted till 9:30 am. However, the entry of all types of heavy goods vehicless will be restricted till 10 am today.