comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 25 2023 15:56:39
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 605.45 -0.88%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 570.25 -1.12%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 116.9 -1.14%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 970.45 0.15%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 443.85 -1.53%
Business News/ News / India/  PM Modi in Bengaluru today: Traffic police issues advisory; Avoid THESE routes for today
Back

PM Modi in Bengaluru today: After returning from Greece, PM Modi is set to meet ISRO scientists in Bengaluru on Saturday. To congratulate the ISRO team for the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3, PM Modi is set to arrive at the HAL Airport on Saturday morning.

To avoid any inconvenience to daily commuters, Bengaluru Police has issued an advisory and released the list of diverted routes. To avoid any further confusion and problem in morning, avoid these routes till 9:00 am.

-Old Airport Road

-Old Madras Road

-MG Road

-Cubbon Road

-Rajbhavan Road

-Bellary Road

-CV Raman Road

-Yashwanthapura Fly over

-Tumkur Road

-Magadi Road

-Outer Ring Road

-Gubbi Thotadhappa Rad

-Jalahalli Cross road

These roads will remain diverted till 9:30 am. However, the entry of all types of heavy goods vehicless will be restricted till 10 am today.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 26 Aug 2023, 07:17 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App