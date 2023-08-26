PM Modi in Bengaluru today: In the wake of PM Modi's visit to meet ISRO scientists post CHandrayaan-3 success, Bengaluru traffic police issued an advisory of road diversions for Saturday. Know the list of diverted routes.

PM Modi in Bengaluru today: After returning from Greece, PM Modi is set to meet ISRO scientists in Bengaluru on Saturday. To congratulate the ISRO team for the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3, PM Modi is set to arrive at the HAL Airport on Saturday morning.

To avoid any inconvenience to daily commuters, Bengaluru Police has issued an advisory and released the list of diverted routes. To avoid any further confusion and problem in morning, avoid these routes till 9:00 am.

-Old Airport Road

-Old Madras Road

-MG Road

-Cubbon Road

-Rajbhavan Road

-Bellary Road

-CV Raman Road

-Yashwanthapura Fly over

-Tumkur Road

-Magadi Road

-Outer Ring Road

-Gubbi Thotadhappa Rad

-Jalahalli Cross road

These roads will remain diverted till 9:30 am. However, the entry of all types of heavy goods vehicless will be restricted till 10 am today.