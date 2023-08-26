Hello User
PM Modi in Bengaluru today: Traffic police issues advisory; Avoid THESE routes for today

PM Modi in Bengaluru today: Traffic police issues advisory; Avoid THESE routes for today

1 min read 26 Aug 2023, 07:07 AM IST Livemint

PM Modi in Bengaluru today: In the wake of PM Modi's visit to meet ISRO scientists post CHandrayaan-3 success, Bengaluru traffic police issued an advisory of road diversions for Saturday. Know the list of diverted routes.

PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet ISRO scientists in Bengaluru on Saturday

PM Modi in Bengaluru today: After returning from Greece, PM Modi is set to meet ISRO scientists in Bengaluru on Saturday. To congratulate the ISRO team for the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3, PM Modi is set to arrive at the HAL Airport on Saturday morning.

To avoid any inconvenience to daily commuters, Bengaluru Police has issued an advisory and released the list of diverted routes. To avoid any further confusion and problem in morning, avoid these routes till 9:00 am.

-Old Airport Road

-Old Madras Road

-MG Road

-Cubbon Road

-Rajbhavan Road

-Bellary Road

-CV Raman Road

-Yashwanthapura Fly over

-Tumkur Road

-Magadi Road

-Outer Ring Road

-Gubbi Thotadhappa Rad

-Jalahalli Cross road

These roads will remain diverted till 9:30 am. However, the entry of all types of heavy goods vehicless will be restricted till 10 am today.

Updated: 26 Aug 2023, 07:17 AM IST
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.