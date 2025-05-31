PM Modi in Bhopal: Operation Sindoor a ‘Naari Shakti’ symbol as ‘brave daughters of BSF' showed valour| Top 7 quotes

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a ‘Mahila Sashaktikaran Maha Sammelan’ in Bhopal on the 300th birth anniversary of legendary queen Ahilyabai Holkar. He also virtually inaugurated the Super Priority Corridor of Indore Metro, Datia and Satna airports and laid the foundation stone of some developmental projects.

He also transferred the first instalment of 1,271 new Atal Gram Seva Sadan (Panchayat Bhawan), built at ₹483 crore.

A look at top 7 quotes from his speech PM Modi said, “In Pahalgam, terrorists not only shed the blood of Indians, but they also attacked our culture. They tried to divide our society. These terrorists have challenged the women's power of India -- a challenge that has now turned into a nightmare for the terrorists and their handlers.” 2. “Operation Sindoor is India's largest and most successful counter-terrorism operation. Our forces destroyed terrorist hideouts in places that even Pakistan's army had never imagined. This operation made it loud and clear that proxy wars through terrorism will no longer be tolerated. Now, we will strike even inside enemy territory, and those who support terrorists will also pay a heavy price,” he added.

3. While applauding the women personnel for their contribution during Operation Sindoor, PM Modi stated, “Operation Sindoor has also become a symbol of 'Naari Shakti. We all know how significant the role of the BSF (Border Security Force) was in this operation. BSF's daughters were holding the front lines from Jammu to Punjab, Rajasthan, and the Gujarat border. They gave a strong reply to cross-border firing. From the Command and Control Centre to destroying enemy posts, the brave daughters of the BSF displayed exceptional valour.”

4. “For the first time, the doors of Sainik Schools have been opened to girls. Before 2014, only 25% of NCC cadets were girls, but now that number is heading toward 50%. The first batch of women cadets has passed out from the National Defence Academy (NDA). From flying fighter planes to serving on INS Vikrant, women officers are demonstrating outstanding bravery,” PM Modi stressed on women deployment in frontline positions in the armed forces.

5. PM Modi mentioned, “But today, the government is making efforts so that our women lead the way in modern tech. In agriculture, a drone revolution is happening. Through the NaMo Drone Didi initiative, the confidence and income of rural women are rising.”

6. “Today, a large number of our daughters are becoming doctors, engineers, and scientists. In all of our major space missions, our mothers and sisters are working as scientists. In the Chandrayaan-3 mission, over 100 women scientists and engineers were involved,” he asserted.

7. PM Modi honoured Ahilyabai Holkar and remarked that merely hearing her name inspires profound respect, stating, “She is a symbol of how, when there is public willpower and firm determination, even the most adverse circumstances can be overcome and transformed into remarkable outcomes. Centuries ago, when the country was shackled in slavery, accomplishing such great deeds that future generations would continue to speak of them was no easy task.”

