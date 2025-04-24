PM Modi in Bihar’s Madhubani today. What’s on the agenda?

PM Modi in Bihar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and gram sabhas across the country at an event at Bihar's Madhubani today, April 24. The prime minister will also launch several projects worth approximately ₹13,500 crore on the occasion.

Modi will also address the gathering on the occasion in what is going to be his first public remarks following the ghastly terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Bihar is going to have assembly elections later this year.

Modi is expected to reach Lohna Uttar Gram panchayat in Jhanjharpur block of Madhubani district in Bihar and participate in the event organised on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day at around 11:45 AM, according to a government press communique.

32 years of the 73rd Constitutional (Amendment) Act The event marks 32 years of the 73rd Constitutional (Amendment) Act, 1992, which gave constitutional status to panchayats as institutions of rural local self-government.

The Prime Minister's Office said in a separate statement that Modi will also flag off Amrit Bharat Express and Namo Bharat Rapid Rail in Bihar.

The prime minister will address PRIs and gram sabhas across the country and also confer Special Category National Panchayat Awards 2025 on this occasion.

Another programme of Modi, scheduled to be held in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, has been cancelled in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack where 26 people, mostly tourist, were gunned down.

What is Panchayati Raj Day? This year, the National Panchayati Raj Day is being observed as a major national programme through a 'Whole-of-Government' approach, involving the participation of six Union ministries – Ministry of Rural Development, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Ministry of Power, Ministry of Railways, and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Panchayati Raj Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan', and Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha will be among those present at the event, besides senior officials from the Union and the state government.

What is on the agenda? -PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of an LPG bottling plant and rail unloading facility to be built at Hathua in Gopalganj district of Bihar at a cost of about ₹340 crore, the government statement said. This will help streamline the supply chain and improve the efficiency of bulk LPG transportation.

-Modi will lay the foundation stone of projects worth over ₹ 1,170 crore in Bihar and also inaugurate several projects worth over ₹ 5,030 crore under the Restructured Distribution Sector Scheme.

-Modi will flag off Amrut Bharat Express between Saharsa and Mumbai , Namo Bharat Rapid Rail between Jaynagar and Patna, and trains between Pipra and Saharsa and Saharsa and Samastipur.

-Modi will also inaugurate the Supaul Pipra Rail Line , Hasanpur Bithan Rail Line and two 2-lane Rail Over Bridges at Chhapra and Bagaha. He will dedicate the Khagaria-Alauliya Rail Line to the nation. These projects will improve connectivity and lead to overall socio-economic development of the region.

-Modi will distribute Community Investment Fund benefits worth about ₹ 930 crore to over 2 lakh self-help groups of Bihar under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM).

-PM Modi will hand over approval letters to 15 lakh new beneficiaries of PMAY-Gramin and release instalments to 10 lakh PMAY-G beneficiaries across the country. He will also hand over keys to some beneficiaries, marking Griha Pravesh of 1 lakh PMAY-G and 54,000 PMAY-U houses in Bihar.