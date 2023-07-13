PM Modi in France: Bastille Day Parade, defence deals. Here’s the full itinerary1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 08:41 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi is visiting France at the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron. The visit includes meetings, a private dinner, and attending the French National Day parade.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left the country for a two-day visit to France at the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron. PM Modi will be in Paris on July 13-14 and will also be the guest of honour at French National Day or Bastille Day.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×