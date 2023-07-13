Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left the country for a two-day visit to France at the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron. PM Modi will be in Paris on July 13-14 and will also be the guest of honour at French National Day or Bastille Day.

According to news agency ANI, President Macron is expected to extend a special gesture during the visit. This may include multiple meetings in the presence of the Prime Minister, such as a private dinner and a joint meeting with CEOs. Additionally, a State Banquet at the renowned Louvre Museum on Bastille Day is likely to be hosted.

PM Modi's schedule in France:

Day 1:

PM Modi will arrive in Paris at around 12:30 pm on July 13. He will meet the President of the French Senate Gérard Larcher at around 4 pm and later around 5:15 pm he will also have a discussion with the French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne.

The Prime Minister will attend an event with the Indian community at La Seine Musicale around 7:30 pm followed by a private dinner hosted by President Emmanuel Macron at his official residence Elysee Palace. During the dinner, the two leaders are expected to engage on major global and bilateral issues.

Day 2:

Prime Minister Modi will be the guest of honour at the French National Day parade, also known as Bastille Day parade. The Bastille Day Parade commemorates the historic event of the storming of the Bastille prison in 1789 during the French Revolution and showcases France's rich cultural and military heritage.

Later in the day, PM Modi will meet the President of French National Assembly Yaël Braun-Pivet and interact with a number of thought leaders and business people. PM Modi and President Macron will also participate in the India-France CEO Forum while delegation-level talks between the two countries begin.

President Macron will also host PM Modi at Cour Marly courtyard at the iconic Louvre Museum in Paris for a ceremonial dinner which is expected to be attended by more than 250 dignitaries. The two leaders will also witness the fireworks display over Eiffel Tower from the terrace at Louvre.

