Bastille Day 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his two-day visit to France on Thursday where he received guest of honor and discussed major new defense deals on the first day. French President Emmanuel Macron's red-carpet welcome for the Hindu nationalist leader comes weeks after Modi was given the rare honor of a White House state dinner in Washington -- a city he was once banned from visiting.
Macron has made PM Modi guest of honor for the July 14 military parade, which kicks off France's national day celebrations, with the participation of Indian troops and Indian-flown French-made fighter jets underlining close defense ties.
India is one of the biggest buyers of French arms, with Modi announcing a landmark deal for 36 Rafale fighter jets during a trip to Paris in 2015 that was worth around 4.0 billion euros ($4.24 billion) at the time.
PM Modi France Visit: On day 2, at around 1:30 PM IST, PM Narendra Modi will witness the Bastille Day Parade and also meet with the Indian contingent along with French President Emmanuel Macron.
Around 4:30 PM IST, PM will attend the lunch hosted by President of National Assembly, Braun-Pivet. Thereafter, around 6:15 PM IST, PM will meet various thought leaders. Around 8:30 PM IST, PM will attend the ceremonial reception at Élysée Palace, which will be followed by delegation-level talks and press statement. Around 10:30 PM IST, PM will participate in India-France CEO Forum.
PM Modi France Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the people-to-people connect between France and India is the "strongest foundation" of the partnership between the two countries.
Addressing the Indian community here, PM Modi said India and France are tackling many challenges of the 21st century and strategic partnership has grown further.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a meeting with his French counterpart Elisabeth Borne and discussed furthering cooperation in various areas, including economy, trade, energy, environment, education, mobility, digital public infrastructure and people-to-people ties.
PM Modi France Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 14 July said that India has decided to open a new consulate in Marseille in France. His announcement came while addressing the Indian community at La Seine Musicale in Paris. PM Modi also said that Saint Thiruvalluvar's statue will be installed in France. He said a statue of the great Thiruvalluvar in France is an honour for India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced that India and France have agreed to use Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payment mechanism and it will begin from the iconic Eiffel Tower.
PM Modi in France: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to receive a prestigious recognition during his visit to France, as he will be the guest of honour at the Bastille Day 2023 military parade. The parade, taking place in Paris, will feature French and Indian soldiers marching down the iconic Champs-Elysees avenue. As a symbolic display of cooperation, the Indian Air Force's Rafale fighter jets, purchased from France in 2015, will participate in the fly-past over the renowned Arc de Triomphe.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the first Indian premier to have been conferred with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, France's highest civilian and military honour, by French President Emmanuel Macron.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Union Home Minister Amit Shah from France and enquired about the flood-like situation in parts of Delhi, sources said.
During their telephonic conversation, Shah briefed Modi about the situation and told him that the water level in the Yamuna is expected to recede in the next 24 hours, they said.
“Glimpses from a memorable community program in Paris. Gratitude to all those who joined us. We are very proud of the accomplishments of our diaspora," PM Modi tweeted.
PM Modi France Visit: During his speech, PM Modi drew attention to the increasing presence of international players in India and specifically highlighted the growing popularity of Kylian Mbappe, the captain of the French national football team, among Indian fans. He noted that Mbappe is widely recognized and admired in India, even more so than in his home country.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conferred with the highest honour of France, the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, by French President Emmanuel Macron, an official statement said.
Modi was accorded a red-carpet welcome as he arrived in Paris on a two-day visit on Thursday. He will join Macron for the French National Day celebrations on Friday as the Guest of Honour.
PM Modi France Visit: From opening a new consulate in France's Marseielle to allowing five-year long term post-study visa to Indian students, there were some big announcements waiting for Indians living in France by PM Modi on his two-day visit to the nation.
PM Modi France Visit: While addressing the Indian community at an event in Paris on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about his four-decade-old association with France.
He recalled about taking the membership of Alliance Francaise - the cultural centre of France in India, around 40 years back, and that he was the first person who got registered with it.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday thanked French President Emmanuel Macron and France's first lady Brigitte Macron for hosting him at the Elysee Palace.
Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi stated, "I thank President @EmmanuelMacron and Mrs. Macron for hosting me at the Élysée Palace this evening."
