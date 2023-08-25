PM Modi in Greece LIVE: First Indian PM visiting Greece in four decades

PM Modi in Greece: Indian Diaspora in Athens expresses excitement

The Indian Diaspora in Athens, Greece has expressed excitement and happiness over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to the country.

Managing Director of Startup Greece Organization Thanos Paraschos said it is very important to have leaders like PM Modi.

“I am here to welcome PM Modi to Greece. We have seen remarkable progress in the technology that has contributed to the world, in the last nine years. Yesterday, was a remarkable day for humanity, we saw the efforts of India Space technology come to life," Paraschos told ANI.

“We are very proud and honoured to have PM Modi in our country. It is very important for us to have leaders like PM Modi. India and Greece have to work together to build strong ties and to make the world a better place," he added.

Daljeet Singh who has been living in Greece for the last 30 years, said, "...It felt good to know that PM Modi is coming here...It was great of him to open the corridor to Pakistan (Kartarpur Corridor)...We will welcome him with 'Bhangra'..."