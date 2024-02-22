Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, which is scheduled to be announced soon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Gujarat on Thursday (22 February) where he will unveil development projects worth more than ₹22,850 crore. PM Modi will also be taking part in the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, which owns the ‘Amul’ brand at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad today in the presence of several farmers from different parts of the state.

Here are 10 updates on PM Narendra Modi's visit to Gujarat:

As Amul has turned 50 on 22 February, PM Narendra Modi will be present to celebrate the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation on Thursday. Amul’s vision for the next 25 years will also be discussed on Thursday.

More than 1.25 lakh dairy farmers, with representatives from around 18,600 villages in Gujarat, will attend the programme at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the Motera area of Ahmedabad.

PM Modi will inaugurate five new dairy projects, including a modern cheese plant of Sabar Dairy, which has come up with an investment of ₹ 600 crore, a long-life tetra pak milk plant of Amul Dairy at Anand and the expansion of its chocolate plant on Thursday.

The PM will also inaugurate a 50,000-litre ice cream plant of Sarhad Dairy in Kutch, a unit of Bharuch Dairy coming up in Mumbai.

During the event, singer Geeta Rabari will also be performing. Last month, PM Modi praised Rabari on the X platform before the Ram Temple consecration ceremony. Sharing the YouTube link of the bhajan, PM Modi wrote, “The wait for the arrival of Ram Lala in the divine grand temple of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya is about to end. My family members across the country are eagerly waiting for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya. This bhajan of Geetaben Rabari ji to welcome him is very emotional".

PM Modi will also be inaugurating a slew of projects in Mehsana and Navsari of Gujarat pertaining to connectivity, infrastructure, urban development, textiles, and more on Thursday.

The PM will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than ₹ 22,850 crore today.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate development projects worth more than ₹ 5,040 for Surat Municipal Corporation, Surat Urban Development Authority, and Dream City. This includes foundation stone laying for 41 development projects costing more than ₹ 3,000 crore and the inauguration of 18 development projects valued at over ₹ 2,000 crore.

PM Modi will also launch 50 electric buses that have been acquired for ₹ 840 crore.

PM Narendra Modi will also inaugurate various components of the Tapi Purification Project constructed for ₹ 597 crore.

PM Modi will also inaugurate various projects of DREAM City Limited constructed for ₹ 49 crore.

PM Modi will tour 11 districts in the South Zone of Gujarat, including Vadodara, Navsari, Bharuch, Tapi, Valsad, Panchmahal, Surat, Chhotaudepur, Dahod, and Mahisagar where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development projects exceeding ₹ 5,400 crore across 10 different departments.

