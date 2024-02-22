Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, which is scheduled to be announced soon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Gujarat on Thursday (22 February) where he will unveil development projects worth more than ₹22,850 crore. PM Modi will also be taking part in the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, which owns the ‘Amul’ brand at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad today in the presence of several farmers from different parts of the state.

