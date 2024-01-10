PM Modi in Gujarat Live Updates: The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 kick off today i.e. on 10 January at Gandhinagar's Mahatma Mandir. The event marks a significant rebound for the state, as the 2021 edition was cancelled due to pandemic restrictions. PM Modi inaugurated the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show 2024 on Tuesday. The theme of the Summit which will be held from January 10-12 is 'Gateway to the Future.' In this Summit, 34 partner countries and 16 partner organizations are participating, which include a prominent group of world leaders, including Presidents, Prime Ministers, and CEOs of MNCs from many countries. During the Summit, PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with CEOs of important global firms such as Suzuki Motor Corp's Toshihiro Suzuki, AP Moller's Keith Svendsen, Micron Technology's Sanjay Mehrotra, Rasna Private Limited Chairman Piruz Khambatta, and others. From India, Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, and Natarajan Chandrasekaran will be among the scores of top Indian executives in attendance. The 2015 summit saw 21,304 MoUs, and 2017 had 24,774 deals, with approximately 70% materializing. Officials are optimistic that 90% of this year's MoUs will be realized.
Gujarat Police issues traffic advisory for citizens, issues list of restricted and alternative routes. The advisory will remain in force till 12 January.
On Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, CEO of Brisbane Alarm Monitoring, Virginia Tobias says, "... I love India. There is very much opportunity for Australia-India partnership..."
The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 will be inaugrated by PM Modi today i.e. on 10 January at Gandhinagar's Mahatma Mandir. Singapore High Commissioner Simon Wong in a post on X wrote, "Looking forward to announcing 27,000 crore of investment at #VGGS"
Japanese automaker Suzuki and SkyDrive have entered into a partnership to develop 'skycar' in India, news agency PTI has reported. "We are producing a flying car. Currently, there are so many problems in transportation like traffic jam, pollution and this aircraft we can use in our daily life. We can take off and land from top of a building. It is electric-driven, so there is no fuel emissions," says Tomohiro Fukuzawa, CEO, SkyDrive.
1. The Summit was first conceptualised in 2003 under (then) chief minister Narendra Modi. The first edition of the Summit was held during the Navratri festival with more than a 1000 delegates and dignitaries spanning 45 countries.
2. PM Modi inaugurated the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show 2024 on the eve of the main summit. This is an exhibition spread across 2 lakh square metres in multiple halls at the Helipad Ground Exhibition Centre with participants from 20 countries.
3. The 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is being held in Gandhinagar from January 10 to 12 with the theme ‘Gateway to the Future’. There are 34 partner countries and 16 partner organisations involved in this year’s Summit
4. United Arab Emirates President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is the chief guest for today's inaugural event. The two leaders held a bilateral meeting and inked several MoUs after his arrival on Tuesday evening. The PM also held bilateral meetings with Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta and Mozambique President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi — both of whom will be attending the Summit.
5. The Summit will host various events including seminars and conferences on globally relevant topics such as Industry 4.0, Technology and Innovation, Sustainable Manufacturing, Green Hydrogen, Electric Mobility and Renewable Energy and Transition towards Sustainability
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ahmedabad on January 9, embarking on a two-day visit to inaugurate the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar. The theme of this summit, held from January 10 to 12, is 'Gateway to the Future,' marking a decade of Vibrant Gujarat's success.
The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) on Tuesday announced it will be a "partner organisation with the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 and lead a delegation of over 35 Fortune American companies. These companies have plans to increase their investments in Gujarat, USISPF said.
"USISPF is honoured to lead a delegation comprising over 35 Fortune American companies, including Salesforce, Abbott, Blackstone, HSBC, UPS, Micron, Cisco, SHRM and others," the forum said in a statement.
The focus areas include leveraging India's burgeoning momentum in the hi-tech manufacturing space, particularly in avenues of semiconductors and chip manufacturing, as well as critical areas of energy transition, chemicals and industrial manufacturing, aerospace and defence.
The upcoming Vibrant Gujarat summit, commencing this Wednesday, is expected to break its 2019 record of 28,360 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signings, according to Rahul Gupta, vice chairman and managing director of the Gujarat Industries Development Corp. The event marks a significant rebound for the state, as the 2021 edition was cancelled due to pandemic restrictions. The event marks a significant rebound for the state, as the 2021 edition was cancelled due to pandemic restrictions. Meanwhile, Gupta scotched rumours of an MoU signing with Tesla, although their participation is expected. "Gujarat government is ready to welcome any such decision taken by Tesla. We would be more than happy to welcome the EV maker," he said. The 2015 summit saw 21,304 MoUs, and 2017 had 24,774 deals, with approximately 70% materializing. Officials are optimistic that 90% of this year's MoUs will be released.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United Arab Emirates President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a bilateral meeting here on Tuesday and hailed the rapidly transforming India-UAE partnership, officials said. Four MoUs were signed between India and the UAE in the presence of the two leaders, including one between the Gujarat government and DP World, a multinational logistics company based in Dubai, they said. This was the fourth meeting between Modi and Al Nahyan in less than seven months.
Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Petr Fiala, on Tuesday arrived in Ahmedabad to attend the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. The three-day summit, from January 10 to 12, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Czech premier was received at the airport by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.
1. 34 partner countries and 16 partner organizations are participating, which include a prominent group of world leaders, including Presidents, Prime Ministers, and CEOs of MNCs from many countries.
2. UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is among the special guests who will attend the Summit.
3. Global leaders including Australian High Commissioner Philip Green, Malta High Commissioner Reuben Gauci, Ambassador of Netherlands to India Marisa Gerards, President of Timor-Leste José Ramos-Horta, Ambassador of Japan to India Hiroshi Suzuki, Thai envoy to India Pattarat Hongtong, and others.
4. This edition will feature prominent industry leaders like Lakshmi Mittal of ArcelorMittal, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Anil Agarwal of Vedanta Group, Uday Kotak, and Sameer Nigam of PhonePay.
The tenth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit will be held from January 10 to 12. The theme for this year's event is 'Gateway to the Future'. The summit will celebrate '20 Years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success'.
The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) on Tuesday announced its association as a partner organisation with the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 from January 10th to 12th, 2024, in Gandhinagar.
"USISPF is honoured to lead a delegation comprising over 35 Fortune American companies, including Salesforce, Abbott, Blackstone, HSBC, UPS, Micron, Cisco, SHRM, and others. These companies also have plans to increase their investments in Gujarat. The delegation will be led by Lal Karsanbhai, President and CEO of Emerson, and co-led by USISPF President & CEO Dr. Mukesh Aghi," the USIPF stated in an official release.
