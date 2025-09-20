PM Modi in Gujarat today. What's the agenda in his home state?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat, his home state today, 20 September.

Advertisement

The prime minister will participate in ‘Samudra se Samriddhi’ event and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over ₹34,200 crore, at around 10:30 AM, at Bhavnagar. PM Modi will also address the gathering on the occasion.

Thereafter, the prime minister will undertake an aerial survey of Dholera. At around 1:30 PM, he will chair a review meeting and visit the National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal, a government statement said.

Here the prime minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects related to the maritime sector worth over ₹7,870 crore.

PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal at Indira Dock. He will lay the foundation stone of a new container terminal and associated facilities at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata; new container berth, cargo handling facilities, and associated developments at Paradip Port; the Tuna Tekra Multi-Cargo Terminal; firefighting facilities and modern road connectivity at Kamarajar Port, Ennore; coastal protection works including sea-walls and revetments at Chennai Port; sea-wall construction at Car Nicobar Island; a multi-purpose cargo berth and Green Bio-Methanol Plant at Deendayal Port, Kandla; and ship repair facilities at Patna and Varanasi.

Advertisement

Also Read | PM Modi to inaugurate state-of-art Mumbai International Cruise Terminal today

The prime minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects of the central and state government, worth over ₹26,354 crore, catering to various sectors in Gujarat. He will inaugurate HPLNG Regasification Terminal at Chhara Port, Acrylics & Oxo Alcohol Project at Gujarat IOCL Refinery, the 600 MW Green Shoe Initiative, PM-KUSUM 475 MW Component C solar feeder for farmers, the 45 MW Badeli Solar PV Project, complete solarization of Dhordo village among others.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of LNG infrastructure, additional renewable energy projects, coastal protection works, highways, and healthcare and urban transport projects, including expansions at Sir T General Hospital in Bhavnagar, Guru Govind Sinh Government Hospital at Jamnagar, and the four-laning of 70 km of national highways.

Advertisement

Dholera Special Investment Region Prime Minister Modi will also undertake an aerial survey of the Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR), envisioned as a greenfield industrial city built around sustainable industrialization, smart infrastructure, and global investment.

Also Read | Trump hails PM Modi, reaffirms India ties amid trade talks

He will also visit and review the progress of National Maritime Heritage Complex (NHMC), at Lothal, being developed at a cost of around ₹ 4,500 crore, to celebrate and preserve India’s ancient maritime traditions and serve as a centre for tourism, research, education and skill development.