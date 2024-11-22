PM Modi in Guyana: ’You can take Indian out of India but can’t…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the “beautiful memories” of his visit to Guyana two decades ago “as a curious traveler”. He expressed happiness that now he had returned to the land of many rivers as the Prime Minister of India.

22 Nov 2024, 07:11 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during a community event of the Indian diaspora, in Georgetown.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during a community event of the Indian diaspora, in Georgetown.(DPR PMO)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Indian diaspora in Guyana on Friday and said, “You can take an Indian out of India, but you cannot take India out of an India.” He said his experience of the tour had reaffirmed it.

PM Modi recalled the "beautiful memories" of his visit to Guyana two decades ago "as a curious traveler". He expressed happiness that now he had returned to the land of many rivers as the Prime Minister of India.

While addressing the Indian community at an event organised in Georgetown, the Prime Minister said the love and affection of the Guyanese people remains the same.

PM Modi remarked that he was deeply honoured to receive the order of excellence, the highest national award of Guyana. He thanked the people of Guyana for the gesture. PM Modi dedicated the award in honour of 1.4 billion Indians and the 3 lakh strong Indo-Guyanese community and their contributions to the development of Guyana.

Before inviting PM Modi on stage, Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali thanked PM Modi and the Indian community and expressed confidence in the India-Guyana ties. He said, "Together we are building a future founded on partnership, progress, prosperity, love and trust".

Ali called PM Narendra Modi his "dear friend and brother". The Guyanese President said, “My dear friend and brother, PM Narendra Modi, we had you for more than two days, but still, people cannot have enough of you.”

President Ali reiterated PM Modi's concept of "3E's" to advance the India- Guyana ties, these include the sectors of Economy, Education and Energy.

PM Modi took to the stage and addresed the Indian Community at an event organised in Georgetown, Guyana. He thanked the Guyanese leaders for their warmth and kindness.

The Prime Minister said that he planted a tree with the President and his grandmother as part of the 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam' initiative of the Indian Government. He added that it was an emotional moment which he would remember forever.

In his address to the diaspora and the members of the Indo-Guyanese community, PM Modi lauded the spirit of the Indo-Guyanese community for their fight for freedom and democracy. He noted that they had worked to make Guyana one of the fastest-growing economies leading to a rise to top from humble beginnings.

Referring to the diaspora as the 'Rashtradoots', PM Modi said they were Ambassadors of Indian culture and values. He added that the Indo-Guyanese community was doubly blessed as they had Guyana as their motherland and Bharat Mata as their ancestral land. The Prime Minister underscored that today when India was a land of opportunities, each one of them could play a bigger role in connecting our two countries.

"We have a shared future that we want to create", the Prime Minister emphasised.

Earlier in a post on X, PM said that it was an honour to address the Parliament of Guyana and interact with distinguished MPs and Ministers.

PM Modi also invited the diaspora to participate with families and friends in the Maha Kumbh to be held at Prayagraj, from January 13 to February 26 next year. He also added that they could visit the Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

The Prime Minister also invited the diaspora to come and participate in the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas that will be held in Bhubaneswar in January and partake in the blessings of Mahaprabhu Jagannath in Puri.

