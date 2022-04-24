Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day. He will be addressing gram sabhas across the country from the state. Later in the day, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives worth over ₹20,000 crore.

During the visit, the PM will launch a new initiative - Amrit Sarovar, which is aimed at developing and rejuvenating 75 water bodies in each district of the country. Noting the same, he took to Twitter to say, “I am eager to inaugurate the Amrit Sarovar initiative which marks a special moment in the collective endeavours to rejuvenate our water bodies and conserve every drop of water. Under this initiative, 75 water bodies will be developed and rejuvenated in each district"

PM to launch projects worth over ₹20,000 crore:

Prime Minister will inaugurate the Banihal Qazigund Road Tunnel, built at a cost of over ₹ 3,100 crore. The 8.45 Km long tunnel would reduce the road distance between Banihal and Qazigund by 16 km, and reduce journey time by around one and a half hour. The tunnel would help establish an all-weather connection between Jammu and Kashmir.

He will lay the foundation stone of three road packages of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, being built at a cost of over ₹ 7,500 crore. They are for the construction of 4/6 lane access controlled Delhi-Katra-Amritsar Expressway from: Balsua on NH-44 to Gurha Baildaran, Hiranagar; Gurha Baildaran, Hiranagar to Jakh, Vijaypur; and Jakh, Vijaypur to Kunjwani, Jammu with spur connectivity to Jammu Airport.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of Ratle and Kwar Hydroelectric projects. The 850 MW Ratle Hydroelectric Project will be constructed on the Chenab River in Kishtwar District at a cost of around ₹ 5,300 crore.

The 540 MW Kwar Hydroelectric Project will also be built on Chenab river in Kishtwar District at a cost of over ₹ 4,500 crore.

Apart from launching these projects, the prime minister will also dedicate 100 Jan Aushadi Kendras to Jammu and Kashmir that aim to make good quality generic medicines at affordable prices.

He will also will hand over SVAMITVA cards to beneficiaries under the scheme. He will also transfer award money to Panchayats which are winners of awards given across different categories on National panchayati Raj Day for their achievements.