PM Modi in J&K today: All-weather tunnel, other projects to be launched. 5 pts

During the visit, the PM will launch a new initiative - Amrit Sarovar, which is aimed at developing and rejuvenating 75 water bodies in each district of the country. Noting the same, he took to Twitter to say, “I am eager to inaugurate the Amrit Sarovar initiative which marks a special moment in the collective endeavours to rejuvenate our water bodies and conserve every drop of water. Under this initiative, 75 water bodies will be developed and rejuvenated in each district"