PM Modi in J&K today: All-weather tunnel, other projects to be launched. 5 pts

PM Modi in J&K today: All-weather tunnel, other projects to be launched. 5 pts2 min read . 07:21 AM IST
- Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives worth over ₹20,000 crore.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day. He will be addressing gram sabhas across the country from the state. Later in the day, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives worth over ₹20,000 crore.
During the visit, the PM will launch a new initiative - Amrit Sarovar, which is aimed at developing and rejuvenating 75 water bodies in each district of the country. Noting the same, he took to Twitter to say, “I am eager to inaugurate the Amrit Sarovar initiative which marks a special moment in the collective endeavours to rejuvenate our water bodies and conserve every drop of water. Under this initiative, 75 water bodies will be developed and rejuvenated in each district"
PM to launch projects worth over ₹20,000 crore:
He will also will hand over SVAMITVA cards to beneficiaries under the scheme. He will also transfer award money to Panchayats which are winners of awards given across different categories on National panchayati Raj Day for their achievements.
