PM Modi in Jammu Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jammu on Tuesday to launch multiple development projects, including for education, railway, aviation, and road sectors, worth over ₹32,000 crore. He will also distribute appointment orders to about 1,500 new Jammu and Kashmir government recruits. During his visit, PM Modi will interact with beneficiaries of various government schemes as part of the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu' program.
The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for a new terminal building at Jammu Airport. To be spread over a 40,000 sqm area, the new terminal building will be equipped with modern facilities catering to about 2000 passengers during peak hours. The new terminal building will be environmentally friendly and will be built to showcase the region's local culture.
Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation various rail projects in Jammu and Kashmir including the new rail line between Banihal-Khari-Sumber-Sangaldan (48 Km) and the newly electrified Baramulla-Sringar-Banihal-Sangaldan section (185.66 Km). Prime Minister will also flag off the first Electric Train in the valley and also train service between Sangaldan station & Baramulla station.
Check out live updates on PM Modi's visit to Jammu here,
PM Modi in Jammu Live: District Jammu temporarily declared as no-drone zone ahead of PM Modi's visit
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu, police have declared Jammu district as a no-fly zone (temporary red zone) until 11 pm on February 20.
The following directions have been issued by the Senior Superintendent of Police Jammu by virtue of Section 22(2) of the notification of the Ministry of Civil Aviation regarding Drone Rules 2021.
It is pertinent to mention that under Rule 49 of Drone Rules 2021, police can take cognisance of the contravention of Rule 22 and Rule 27 of Drone Rules 2021, which are cognisable and non-compoundable.
PM Modi in Jammu Live: What does IIT Jammu Director say?
"On Tuesday, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the complex in virtual mode. The academic complex has 52 labs, 104 faculty offices...and 27 lecture halls...The campus has hostel facilities for around 1,450 students...More than 1,400 students have been registered in various programmes currently," IIT Jammu Director told ANI on Monday.
PM Modi in Jammu Live: ‘Landmark day for education’, says PM Modi
“A big boost to all-round development! I look forward to being in Jammu tomorrow, 20th February to inaugurate key development works which will boost ‘Ease of Living.’ It will also be a landmark day for the education sector as various institutions including IITs and IIMs will get permanent campuses," PM Modi wrote on X.
PM Modi in Jammu Live: Visuals from IIT Jammu | Watch
“Delighted that AIIMS Jammu will be inaugurated tomorrow. This will cater to the healthcare needs of the region and will benefit several people," PM Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter) yesterday.
PM Modi in Jammu Live: All you need to know about Banihal-Sangaldan section of Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link
The Prime Minister is set to unveil several railway initiatives in Jammu and Kashmir, including the inauguration of a new rail route spanning from Banihal to Khari to Sumber to Sangaldan, covering a distance of 48 kilometres.
PM Modi in Jammu Live: PM Modi to unveil major rail development projects in J-K; to flag off first electric train in valley
In a significant move towards bolstering infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects on February 20.
Among the key highlights, PM Modi will dedicate to the nation the new 48 km rail line between Banihal-Khari-Sumber-Sangaldan, costing ₹15,863 crore and the newly electrified 185.66 km Baramulla-Sringar-Banihal-Sangaldan rail section, valued at ₹470.23 cr.
PM Modi in Jammu Live: ‘PM will inaugurate complex equipped with 52 labs, 104 faculty offices...’, IIT Jammu Director
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu today, Dr. Manoj Singh Gaur, the Director of the Indian Institute of Technology Jammu, stated that the Prime Minister would officially open the IIT Jammu complex.
He added that the academic facility is equipped with 52 laboratories, 104 faculty offices, and 27 lecture halls.
"On Tuesday, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the complex in virtual mode. The academic complex has 52 labs, 104 faculty offices...and 27 lecture halls...The campus has hostel facilities for around 1,450 students...More than 1,400 students have been registered in various programmes currently," IIT Jammu Director told ANI on Monday.
PM Modi in Jammu Live: PM Modi to launch multiple development projects worth over ₹32,000 cr in Jammu today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jammu on Tuesday to launch multiple development projects, including for education, railway, aviation, and road sectors, worth over ₹32,000 crore.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!