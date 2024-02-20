LIVE UPDATES

PM Modi in Jammu Live Updates: PM to launch development projects worth ₹32,000 cr in Jammu today

2 min read . Updated: 20 Feb 2024, 08:21 AM IST

PM Modi in Jammu Live Updates: PM Modi will visit Jammu on Tuesday to inaugurate multiple development projects, including for education, railway, aviation, and road sectors, worth over ₹ 32,000 crore.