Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to unveil several railway initiatives in Jammu and Kashmir, including the inauguration of a new rail route spanning from Banihal to Khari to Sumber to Sangaldan, covering a distance of 48 km.

As reported by ANI, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the newly electrified Baramulla-Srinagar-Banihal-Sangaldan section, stretching over 185.66 km of the ambitious Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link project.

The Prime Minister will also launch the first electric train in the valley and commence train services between Sangaldan and Baramulla stations.

As per railway authorities, the Banihal-Khari-Sumber-Sangaldan section, built at a cost of ₹15,863 crore, is fully prepared for operation. Consequently, the current train services running from Baramulla to Banihal will be extended to Sangaldan, situated close to the district headquarters of Ramban.

They further mentioned that for safety and rescue purposes, there are three escape tunnels totalling a length of 30.1 km within the section. Additionally, 30 curves are covering 23.72 kilometres. To enhance passenger safety and comfort, advanced features like ballastless tracks and canted turnouts, a first for Indian Railways, have been integrated.

In addition to CCTV monitoring, the section is equipped with state-of-the-art tunnel safety technology, including ventilation and firefighting systems, to ensure further safety measures.

Regarding electrification, sources told PTI that the Baramulla-Srinagar-Banihal-Sangaldan section of the Udhampur Srinagar Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, spanning 185.66 route km and serving 19 railway stations, has been completed.

The inauguration of the Banihal-Khari-Sumber-Sangaldan section is significant due to its implementation of Ballast Less Track (BLT) throughout the route, ensuring a smoother ride for passengers.

Moreover, this section encompasses India's longest transportation tunnel, T-50, spanning 12.77 km between Khari and Sumber. These railway projects aim to enhance connectivity, promote environmental sustainability, and stimulate the overall economic growth of the region.

Other projects

During the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stones for several key road projects, including two segments of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway totalling 44.22 km, which will connect Jammu to Katra.

Additionally, PM Modi will initiate phase two of the four-laning of the Srinagar Ring Road, five packages for the upgrade of the 161-km-long Srinagar-Baramulla-Uri stretch of NH-01, and the construction of Kulgam Bypass and Pulwama Bypass on NH-444.

