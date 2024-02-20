PM Modi to inaugurate Banihal-Sangaldan section of Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link today| All you need to know
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also launch the first electric train in the valley and commence train services between Sangaldan station and Baramulla station.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to unveil several railway initiatives in Jammu and Kashmir, including the inauguration of a new rail route spanning from Banihal to Khari to Sumber to Sangaldan, covering a distance of 48 km.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message