PM Modi in Laos for ASEAN-India and East Asia Summit—10 points about his 2-day visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Vientiane, Laos, on Thursday for a two-day visit to attend the 21st ASEAN-India Summit and the 19th East Asia Summit. Laos, the current Chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), is hosting the event.
The purpose of the ASEAN-India Summit is to review the progress of India-ASEAN relations through a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. It also aims to chart the future direction of cooperation.
The East Asia Summit will serve as an opportunity for the leaders of the participating countries to exchange views relating to issues of regional importance. Striving to create an environment of strategic trust in the region, the East Asia Summit is a premier leaders-led forum.
(With ANI inputs)
