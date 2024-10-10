PM Modi has arrived in Laos for the 21st ASEAN-India and 19th East Asia Summit at the invitation of Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Vientiane, Laos, on Thursday for a two-day visit to attend the 21st ASEAN-India Summit and the 19th East Asia Summit. Laos, the current Chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), is hosting the event. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During his visit, Modi aims to assess the progress of India's relations with the ASEAN nations, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Before departing for Laos visit, PM Modi in a post on X wrote, “Leaving for Lao PDR to take part in the 21st ASEAN-India and 19th East Asia Summit. This is a special year as we mark a decade of our Act East Policy, which has led to substantial benefits for our nation [sic]." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The post further reads, “There will also be various bilateral meetings and interactions with various world leaders during this visit."

According to Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (East) Jaideep Mazumdar, the bilateral meeting will chart the future course of the India-ASEAN relationship.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Prime Minister of Lao PDR, Sonexay Siphandone, invited PM Modi to the country to ensure his participation in the two summits.

Jaideep Mazumdar, in a press briefing on Wednesday, said, “We attach great significance to all ASEAN-related mechanisms. This will be the Prime Minister's tenth attendance at the ASEAN-India Summit," reported ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the Prime Minister's Act East policy, PM Modi “along with other heads of state in the governments of ASEAN countries will review the relations progress between India and ASEAN, and he will chart the future direction of our relationship," Jaideep Mazumdar said.

Emphasising the importance of the theme ‘connectivity and resilience,’ the MEA official said connectivity is a very important pillar of our engagement with ASEAN. He further noted that as much as 20 per cent of the Indian diaspora worldwide lives in ASEAN countries.

India currently has direct flights with seven ASEAN countries and strives to achieve direct flight connectivity with two more ASEAN countries by the end of the year. Notably, ASEAN countries are among India's top trade and investment partners.

The East Asia Summit, encompassing 10 ASEAN countries and eight partners, strives to promote peace, stability and prosperity in the region. The eight partners include Australia, China, India, Japan, the Republic of Korea, New Zealand, Russia and the United States. What is the purpose of ASEAN-India Summit? The purpose of the ASEAN-India Summit is to review the progress of India-ASEAN relations through a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. It also aims to chart the future direction of cooperation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What is the purpose of East Asia Summit? The East Asia Summit will serve as an opportunity for the leaders of the participating countries to exchange views relating to issues of regional importance. Striving to create an environment of strategic trust in the region, the East Asia Summit is a premier leaders-led forum.

(With ANI inputs)