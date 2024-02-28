PM Modi inaugurates projects worth ₹4,900 crore in Maharashtra, takes dig at INDIA bloc: 'Had Cong been in power...'
Maharashtra: Among other tasks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also released the 16th instalment amount of over ₹21,000 crore under the PM-KISAN.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and dedicated to the nation multiple infrastructure projects worth more than ₹4900 crore in Yavatmal, Maharashtra. He also released benefits under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) and other schemes during the programme.