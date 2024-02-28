Maharashtra: Among other tasks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also released the 16th instalment amount of over ₹ 21,000 crore under the PM-KISAN.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and dedicated to the nation multiple infrastructure projects worth more than ₹4900 crore in Yavatmal, Maharashtra. He also released benefits under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) and other schemes during the programme. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 16th instalment amount of over ₹21,000 crore under the PM-KISAN was released through direct benefits transfer to beneficiaries. "With this release, an amount of more than 3 lakh crore, has been transferred to more than 11 crore farmers’ families," a press release said.

The Prime Minister also disburse second and third instalments of ‘Namo Shetkari MahaSanman Nidhi’, worth about ₹3,800 crore. The scheme provides an additional amount of ₹6000 per year to the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in Maharashtra. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Besides, ₹825 crore of Revolving Fund was released for 5.5 lakh women Self Help Groups (SHGs) across Maharashtra. “This amount is additional to the Revolving fund provided by the Government of India under National rural livelihood Mission (NRLM)," the release said.

Among other tasks included the distribution of one crore Ayushman cards and launch of the Modi Awaas Gharkul Yojana for OBC (Other Backward Class) category beneficiaries.

The rail projects launched in Maharashtra on Wednesday included Wardha-Kalamb broad gauge line (part of Wardha-Yavatmal-Nanded new broad gauge line project) and New Ashti - Amalner broad gauge line (part of Ahmednagar-Beed-Parli new broad gauge line project). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prime Minister was also expected to virtually flag off two train service during the programme. This included train services connecting Kalamb and Wardha; and train service connecting Amalner and New Ashti. This new train service will help improve rail connectivity and benefit students, traders and daily commuters of the region.

What PM Modi said in Maharashtra? Addressing the public in Yavatmal, PM Modi said, “I bow down to the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. I also bow down to Baba Saheb Ambedkar... When, 10 years ago, I came to Yavatmal for 'Chai pe Charcha', you blessed us."

"The people of India made NDA [National Democratic Alliance] cross 300 mark [in Lok Sabha polls]. In 2019 also, we crossed 350... Women from all sections have come here to bless us...," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking a dig at the Opposition's INDIA bloc, PM Modi said, “ Had the Congress been in power, of these ₹21,000 crore [released under the PM-KISAN on Wednesday], ₹18,000 crore would've have been looted in the process."

