PM Modi in Maharashtra on 8-9 Oct: From Navi Mumbai Airport inauguration to meeting UK PM Starmer – What's on agenda?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Maharashtra on 8-9 October 2025, during which he will inaugurate key infrastructure projects, engage with business leaders, and host Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Sir Keir Starmer, for his first official visit to India.

Inauguration of Navi Mumbai International Airport On 8 October, PM Modi will arrive in Navi Mumbai and undertake a walkthrough of the newly constructed Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) at approximately 3 PM. At 3:30 PM, he will formally inaugurate the airport and dedicate various projects in Mumbai, addressing the gathering on the occasion.

The NMIA, India’s largest greenfield airport developed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) at an estimated cost of ₹19,650 crore, will function alongside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport to ease congestion and transform Mumbai into a global multi-airport hub.

Designed to handle 90 million passengers annually and 3.25 million metric tonnes of cargo, the airport spans 1,160 hectares and features a state-of-the-art Automated People Mover (APM) connecting all terminals and city-side infrastructure. Sustainable features include dedicated Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) storage, solar power generation of 47 MW, and EV bus services. NMIA will also be the first airport in India to be connected by Water Taxi.

Launch of Mumbai Metro Line-3 PM Modi will also inaugurate Phase 2B of Mumbai Metro Line-3, stretching from Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade at an estimated cost of ₹12,200 crore. With this, the entire 33.5 km underground Aqua Line, featuring 27 stations, will be operational, marking a total investment of ₹37,270 crore.

The Metro Line-3 will serve 13 lakh passengers daily, providing seamless connectivity to South Mumbai’s heritage districts, key financial hubs, and administrative centres, including Nariman Point, BSE, RBI, and Mantralaya. The line integrates with other modes of transport including suburban railways, metro lines, airports, and monorail systems to ensure efficient last-mile connectivity.

Additionally, the Prime Minister will launch Mumbai One, an integrated mobility app covering 11 public transport operators. The app offers digital ticketing, real-time journey updates, multi-modal connectivity, and an SOS feature, enhancing commuter convenience and safety across the metropolitan region.

Hosting UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer On 9 October, PM Modi will host UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer in Mumbai at 10 AM, marking his first official visit to India. The two leaders will participate in the CEO Forum at Jio World Centre at 1:40 PM and later attend the 6th edition of the Global Fintech Fest at 2:45 PM, delivering keynote addresses.

The visit will focus on India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership initiatives under ‘Vision 2035’, encompassing trade, investment, technology, defence, climate, health, education, and people-to-people relations. Discussions will include opportunities under the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and issues of regional and global importance.

Global Fintech Fest 2025 The Global Fintech Fest 2025, themed ‘Empowering Finance for a Better World’, will feature over 100,000 participants from more than 75 countries, including 7,500 companies, 800 speakers, and 400 exhibitors. The conference highlights the convergence of AI, innovation, and inclusion in shaping a sustainable financial future.

Notable international regulators attending include the Monetary Authority of Singapore, Deutsche Bundesbank, Banque de France, and Swiss FINMA, underlining the event’s growing global significance.

Launch of Short-Term Employability Program (STEP) PM Modi will inaugurate the Short-Term Employability Program (STEP), aimed at enhancing skill development aligned with industry requirements. The initiative will cover 400 Government ITIs and 150 Technical High Schools, creating 2,500 new training batches, including 364 for women and 408 in emerging technologies such as AI, IoT, EVs, Solar, and Additive Manufacturing.