Top 10 quotes from PM Modi's address at Manipur’s Churachandpur: ‘A new dawn of hope is knocking at the door’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed Manipur as the land of ‘courage and determination’ as he visited the state for the first time in two years, since the 2023 ethnic violence.

PM Modi said that after meeting victims of violence, he could see that the state is recovering from the strife and that a ‘new dawn of hope and progress’ was knocking at the door.

“The land of Manipur is the land of courage and bravery... I want to salute the passion of the people of Manipur. All of you came here despite the heavy rain, I want to thank you for your love,” PM Modi said addressing a rally in Manipur's Churachandpur town on 13 September.

For over two years now, Manipur has been roiled by sweeping ethnic violence that has claimed at least 260 people and displaced another 50,000 people. The clashes, which first began between the Meitei and Kuki communities, have since spread to almost every community in the state, prompting the dismissal of the state government in February this year and imposition of Governor's rule.

“I met people affected by violence earlier today. After speaking with them I can say that a new dawn of hope and progress is knocking at the door,” PM Narendra Modi said.

Churachandpur, the Kuki stronghold, is one of the two worst-hit areas during ethnic clashes in Manipur. On Thursday, Churachandpur witnessed fresh clashes when unidentified miscreants reportedly vandalised and removed decorations prepared for PM Modi’s event.

PM Modi met with groups of people displaced by the ethnic violence in Manipur at Churachandpur's Peace Ground, before his address.

The officials said that during the interaction, he listened to the concerns of the families of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and reassured them of the Centre's commitment to restoring peace and normalcy in the state.

₹ 7,300 crore worth of projects Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stones for multiple development projects worth over ₹7,300 crore in Churachandpur.

The projects include the Manipur Urban Roads, drainage and asset management improvement project worth over ₹3,600 crore, five National Highway projects worth more than ₹2,500 crore, the Manipur Infotech Development (MIND) project, and Working Women Hostels at nine locations.

Here are top quotes from PM Modi's address at Churachandpur:

1-Manipur is the land of courage and bravery. I want to salute the passion of the people of Manipur. All of you came here despite the heavy rain, I want to thank you for your love.

2-I am glad that my helicopter couldn’t take off due to bad weather and I had to come by road. On the way, I saw the enthusiasm of people carrying the tricolour. I bow my head in respect to the people of Manipur.

3-Manipur is a border state. Connectivity has been a challenge for the state. Due to a lack of good roadway connectivity, people here have have difficulties and I acknowledge them. Since 2014, Centre has worked towards addressing this issue

4-I have given special stress on improving connectivity in Manipur. The growing connectivity is improving facilities for the people of Manipur and increasing employment opportunities for the youth here.

5-I met people affected by violence earlier today. After speaking with them I can say that a new dawn of hope and progress is knocking at the door.

6-I appeal to all organisations to move forward on the path of peace, fulfill your dreams, and secure the future of your children. Today, I promise you that I am with you. The Government of India is with you, and the people of Manipur are together.

7-There is 'Mani' in the name of Manipur. It is that 'Mani' who is going to make the entire Northeast shine in the future. The Government of India has been trying to take Manipur forward in the path of development. A while ago, the foundation stone of projects worth around ₹7,000 crore was laid here.

8 - During our government's tenure, rail connectivity has been expanded in Manipur. The Jiribam-Imphal railway line will soon connect the capital, Imphal, to the national rail network. ₹22,000 crore is being spent on this. The new Imphal airport, built at a cost of ₹400 crores, is giving new heights to air connectivity.

‘Progressing together with the rest of the nation’ 9-We are going to become the world's third-largest economy very soon... There was a time when decisions made in Delhi took decades to reach here. Today, our Churachandpur, our Manipur, are progressing together with the rest of the nation. Just as we announced, the construction of pucca houses for the poor across the country.

10-Manipur, too, has benefited. Nearly 60,000 houses have already been built here, giving thousands of families a life of dignity and security. We have started a plan to build permanent houses for the poor across the country, and thousands of families in Manipur have also benefited from this.