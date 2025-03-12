Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “Mara Bhai Modi Ji, Tamahro abaar” (My Brother Modi Ji), a Gujarati phrase, and hailed PM Modi's two-day visit to the island nation.

The video of the address has now gone viral on social media.

Bhutan's PM calls PM Modi ‘bhai’ Earlier in February, during a keynote address at the School of Ultimate Leadership in New Delhi, Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay described PM Narendra Modi as his "elder brother" and "mentor" and sought his guidance to help him contribute to transformation of public service in the neighbouring country.

Tobgay made liberal use of Hindi that drew multiple applause from the audience. "Without a doubt, I see an image of an elder brother in you, who always guides me and helps me ('Nisandeh, aap mei ek bade bhai ki chhavi dekhta hun, jo sadaiv mera margdarshan karte hain, aur mujhe sahayta dete hain')," he said.

India-Mauritius MoUs inked Several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), centering upon currency settlement system, water, sharing of shipping information, among others, were signed between the two nations.

MoU between the Central Bank of Mauritius and the Reserve Bank of India on Local Currency Settlement System, Credit Facility Agreement between the Government of Mauritius and the State Bank of India to finance Projects being implemented by the Central Water Authority, under the Pipe Replacement Programme, were signed to enhance the strategic partnership between the countries.

MoU between the Institute of Foreign Service of India, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade of Mauritius on Training Programme for Diplomats, Technical Agreement on the Sharing of White Shipping Information between the Indian Navy and the Mauritius Police Force was signed between the leaders.

New vision for Global South From Mauritius, PM Modi unveiled a grand vision for security and growth for the Global South against the backdrop of China's relentless efforts to expand its influence in the region.

In his media statement, Modi announced that India's new vision for the Global South called "MAHASAGAR" or "Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions" will bring growth security.

"Our vision for Global South will be MAHASAGAR -- Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions," he said on the second and final day of his visit to this island nation.

"Our vision focuses on trade for development, capacity building for sustainable growth, and mutual security for a shared future," he said.

He also recalled how India's vision of SAGAR or Security and Growth for All in the Region was laid out in Mauritius 10 years ago.

PM's two-day visit to Mauritius PM Modi arrived in Mauritius on March 11 and received a ceremonial welcome at Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport by his Mauritius counterpart Ramgoolam with a garland.

Ramgoolam was joined by the Deputy Prime Minister, Chief Justice of Mauritius, Speaker of the National Assembly, Leader of the Opposition, Foreign Minister, Cabinet Secretary, Chairperson of Grand Port District Council and many others.

There were a total of 200 dignitaries present to welcome PM Modi.

The PM on Wednesday also met former Mauritius counterpart Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and Leader of the Opposition Georges Pierre Lesjongard discussing various aspects of the bilateral relationship.

Highest civilian award for PM Modi In a historic gesture, Mauritius PM Ramgoolam announced the highest award, The Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean, for PM Modi on Tuesday.

Notably, PM Modi becomes the first Indian to receive the honour.

This becomes the 21st international award bestowed upon PM Modi by a country.

During the event, Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam said, 'The Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean' is very fitting for you, Prime Minister."

"Since we became a Republic only five foreign dignitaries have got that title and among them is the Gandhi of Africa, Nelson Mandela who received it in 1998", the Mauritius PM noted.

PM Modi last visited Mauritius in 2015 and 1998.

India is amongst the largest trading partners of Mauritius, a former British and French colony that gained independence in 1968. A key reason for the special ties is the fact that Indian-origin people comprise nearly 70 per cent of the island nation's population of 1.2 million (12 lakhs).