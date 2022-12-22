Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in India, amid a Covid scare triggered by the alarming surge in cases globally, especially in China. At the meeting, PM Modi urged everyone to wear masks in crowded public places.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in India, amid a Covid scare triggered by the alarming surge in cases globally, especially in China. At the meeting, PM Modi urged everyone to wear masks in crowded public places.
Amid a spurt in Covid cases in some parts of the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday cautioned against complacency and directed officials to strengthen the ongoing surveillance measures, especially at international airports.
Amid a spurt in Covid cases in some parts of the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday cautioned against complacency and directed officials to strengthen the ongoing surveillance measures, especially at international airports.
Prime Minister Modi was briefed that India has been witnessing a steady decline in cases with average daily cases falling to 153 and weekly positivity down to 0.14 per cent in the week ending December 22.
Prime Minister Modi was briefed that India has been witnessing a steady decline in cases with average daily cases falling to 153 and weekly positivity down to 0.14 per cent in the week ending December 22.
However, 5.9 lakh daily average cases have been reported globally since the last six weeks.
However, 5.9 lakh daily average cases have been reported globally since the last six weeks.
India has logged 185 new coronavirus infections, Union Health Ministry data updated on 22 December showed. This slight rise in cases comes a day after the country reported 131 infections on Wednesday.
India has logged 185 new coronavirus infections, Union Health Ministry data updated on 22 December showed. This slight rise in cases comes a day after the country reported 131 infections on Wednesday.
Here the key points to PM Modi's speech
-Prime Minister Modi urged everyone to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks in crowded public places, at all times, especially in view of the upcoming festive season
Here the key points to PM Modi's speech
-Prime Minister Modi urged everyone to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks in crowded public places, at all times, especially in view of the upcoming festive season
-The PM also stressed on the need to ramp up testing and also genomic sequencing.
-The PM also stressed on the need to ramp up testing and also genomic sequencing.
-“Precaution dose to be encouraged especially for vulnerable and elderly groups" the PM Modi said at the meeting
-“Precaution dose to be encouraged especially for vulnerable and elderly groups" the PM Modi said at the meeting
-PM Narendra Modi reiterated that Covid is not over yet and directed officials to strengthen the ongoing surveillance measures, especially at international airports, the statement said.
-PM Narendra Modi reiterated that Covid is not over yet and directed officials to strengthen the ongoing surveillance measures, especially at international airports, the statement said.
-He stressed on the need to ensure that the entire Covid infrastructure at all levels is maintained at a high level of preparedness in terms of equipment, processes and human resources.
-He stressed on the need to ensure that the entire Covid infrastructure at all levels is maintained at a high level of preparedness in terms of equipment, processes and human resources.
-The prime minister also advised states to audit Covid-specific facilities to ensure operational readiness of hospital infrastructure, including oxygen cylinders, PSA plants, ventilators and human resources, the statement said.
-The prime minister also advised states to audit Covid-specific facilities to ensure operational readiness of hospital infrastructure, including oxygen cylinders, PSA plants, ventilators and human resources, the statement said.
-States have been asked to share a larger number of samples with the designated INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories (lGSLs) for genome sequencing on a daily basis, the PMO said.
-States have been asked to share a larger number of samples with the designated INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories (lGSLs) for genome sequencing on a daily basis, the PMO said.
This will support timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country and facilitate undertaking requisite public health measures, it said
This will support timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country and facilitate undertaking requisite public health measures, it said
-Prime Minister Modi cautioned against complacency and advised strict vigil
-Prime Minister Modi cautioned against complacency and advised strict vigil
-PM Modi during the meeting also assesed the status of the vaccination campaign and the emergence of new variants and their public health implications
-PM Modi during the meeting also assesed the status of the vaccination campaign and the emergence of new variants and their public health implications
-Highlighting the globally appreciated work of frontline healthcare workers, Prime Minister Modi exhorted them to continue working in the same selfless and dedicated manner
-Highlighting the globally appreciated work of frontline healthcare workers, Prime Minister Modi exhorted them to continue working in the same selfless and dedicated manner
-PM Modi advised regularly monitoring of prices and availability of essential medicines. He was informed that there is adequate availability with regard to medicines, vaccines and hospital beds.
-PM Modi advised regularly monitoring of prices and availability of essential medicines. He was informed that there is adequate availability with regard to medicines, vaccines and hospital beds.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.