Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet MLAs of the BJP-led Mahayuti government during his Mumbai visit on Wednesday.

Address to Mahayuti Legislators "PM Modi is coming to Mumbai (on January 15) and will guide the Mahayuti MLAs. People have given us a landslide mandate, so our responsibility has also increased... Today, we had a meeting and we discussed our party's organisation and decisions - we also discussed upcoming local bodies elections... The PM has continuously supported our govt and that's the reason our govt did well in the last two and half years and that's why people have given us such a huge majority," Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde told after party's meeting concluded.

When the three frontline navy combatants, INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vaghsheer, are commissioned at the navy Dockyard, PM Modi will be in Mumbai on January 15 to dedicate them to the country.

According to a PMO official announcement, the commissioning of three large naval combatants is a big step towards India's goal of becoming a worldwide leader in maritime security and defence manufacturing.

According to the statement, the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau created the first ship of the P17A Stealth Frigate Project, INS Nilgiri, which reflects the future generation of domestic frigates with its sophisticated characteristics for improved survivability, seakeeping, and stealth.

One of the world's biggest and most advanced destroyersis INS Surat, the fourth and last vessel of the P15B Guided Missile Destroyer Project. It features a 75% indigenous content and is outfitted with cutting-edge network-centric capabilities and weapon-sensor bundles.

The sixth and last submarine of the P75 Scorpene Project, INS Vaghsheer, was built in partnership with the French Naval Group and exemplifies India's expanding submarine-building capabilities.

PM Modi to inaugurate ISKCON Temple in Mumbai PM Modi will dedicate the Sri Sri Radha Madanmohanji Temple, an ISKCON project in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. The project, spread over nine acres, includes a temple with several deities, a Vedic education centre, proposed museums and auditorium, and a healing centre, among others. The release stated that it aims to promote universal brotherhood, peace, and harmony through Vedic teachings.