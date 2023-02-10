PM Modi In Mumbai: Traffic to be hit in parts of city, check advisory here
The traffic police in a statement said that due to a planned public function on February 10, 2023., traffic around Colaba, SP Mukerjee Chowk and P D'mello road to CSMT from 2pm to 4pm and traffic from Domestic Airport to Marol via elevated road from 4pm-6pm will be slightly slow.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Vande Bharat Express at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and inaugurate the new campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy at Marol, Mumbai on Friday. The Mumbai Traffic Police has issued advisory on road closures and have suggested alternative routes for commuters.
