PM Modi In Mumbai: Traffic to be hit in parts of city, check advisory here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Vande Bharat Express at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and inaugurate the new campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy at Marol, Mumbai on Friday. The Mumbai Traffic Police has issued advisory on road closures and have suggested alternative routes for commuters.

The traffic police in a statement said that due to a planned public function on February 10, 2023., traffic around Colaba, SP Mukerjee Chowk and P D'mello road to CSMT from 2pm to 4pm and traffic from Domestic Airport to Marol via elevated road from 4pm-6pm will be slightly slow.

In its detailed note, the Mumbai Traffic Police said that due to the public event organized at Aljamiya-Tas-Saifiya, Marol campus. traffic management has been modified for the period from 4:30 PM to 06:30 PM on February 10, 2023.

It said that general traffic on entire Marol Church Road (and side roads of Marol Church road), Airport Road Metro station, Andheri-Ghatkopar Kurla Road and Elevated Airport Road from Vileparle (East) traffic will be affect.

It suggested the following optional routes:

1) For Andheri-Ghatkopar Kurla Road, it said that commuters through Andheri Kurla road from Sakinaka Junction will go straight via Sakivihar road through Milind Nagar, L&T. Gate No. 8 by taking a left turn via J.V.L.R to Western Express Highway.

2) Traffic from Bohra Colony to Andheri Kurla Road via Marol Church will be diverted to Andheri - Kurla Road via Marol Pipeline from Kadam Wadi.

3) Traffic from Bohra Colony to Marol Maroshi Road via Marol Church Road will take a left turn at Star Poultry Farm Marol Church Road and go straight through Marol Gaon Road under Marol Village and take a left turn near Savla General Store towards Marol Maroshi Road.