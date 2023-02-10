PM Modi In Mumbai: Traffic to be hit in parts of city, check advisory here

1 min read . 06:18 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

The traffic police in a statement said that due to a planned public function on February 10, 2023., traffic around Colaba, SP Mukerjee Chowk and P D'mello road to CSMT from 2pm to 4pm and traffic from Domestic Airport to Marol via elevated road from 4pm-6pm will be slightly slow.