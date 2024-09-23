PM Modi in New York: ‘Putting in all possible efforts to host 2036 Olympics’

  • PM Modi announced India's commitment to hosting the 2036 Olympic Games during an address to the Indian diaspora in New York.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Indian diaspora at Nassau Coliseum arena, in New York on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Indian diaspora at Nassau Coliseum arena, in New York on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India is putting in all possible efforts to host the 2036 edition of the Olympic Games. During the Paris Olympics, India won six medals, including five bronze and a silver.

While addressing the Indian diaspora at Nassau Coliseum in New York, PM Modi said, “...Only a few days ago, the Paris Olympics concluded. Very soon, you will witness the Olympics in India too. We are putting in all possible efforts to host the 2036 Olympics.”

This is not the first time PM Modi expressed his wish for India to host the Olympics. Earlier, during his address to the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on the 78th Independence Day, he had said, “It is the dream of India to host the 2036 Olympics, we are making preparations for that.”

The Prime Minister said that India's successful hosting of the G20 Summit last September in New Delhi and other cities showcased the existing infrastructure in the nation. "India organising the G20 Summit on a large scale has proven that India has the capability to organise large-scale events," he had said during Independence Day speech.

Prior to that, in July, PM Modi had urged athletes to share their views on the arrangements in the French capital to help his government's ambitious plan to bring the quadrennial showpiece here.

"We are hoping to host the Olympics in 2036, it will help in creating a sporting atmosphere (in the country). Work is in progress to prepare infrastructure for it," he had told the players.

Meanwhile, India's bold proposal for the 2036 Olympics has received support from IOC President Thomas Bach. The last major international multi-sport event hosted by India was the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi. Currently, Ahmedabad is emerging as a strong contender for the Olympic Games.

(With inputs from agencies)

