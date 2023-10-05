PM Modi in poll-bound MP today, to inaugurate, lay foundation stones of projects worth ₹12,600 crore
PM Narendra Modi to lay foundation stones for rail and road works in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Thursday (5 September). As per the statement by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of a slew of projects, including rail and road works and a memorial dedicated to Rani Durgavati, worth ₹12,600 crore.