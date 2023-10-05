Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Thursday (5 September). As per the statement by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of a slew of projects, including rail and road works and a memorial dedicated to Rani Durgavati, worth ₹12,600 crore.

To be built at a cost of about ₹100 crore in Jabalpur, the ‘Veerangana Rani Durgavati Smarak aur Udyaan’ will be spread over nearly 21 acres. It will showcase an impressive 52-foot-tall bronze statue of the Gond queen, an official said.

The memorial will have a museum highlighting the history of the Gondwana region including the valour and courage of Rani Durgavati, the official said. Besides, it will also highlight the cuisine, art, culture and way of living of the Gond people and other tribal communities.

Rani Durgavati was the ruling queen of Gondwana in the mid-16th century. She is remembered as a brave, fearless and courageous warrior who fought for freedom against the Mughals, the official said.

This will be Modi’s ninth visit to the state in the last seven months. He addressed a function in Gwalior on Gandhi Jayanti (2 October).

PM Modi in Madhya Pradesh; Here's a list of project the Prime Minister will inaugurate in poll-bound state:

PM Modi will inaugurate a ‘Light House Project’ in Indore on Thursday. Built at a cost of about ₹ 128 crore under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban’, the project will help more than 1,000 beneficiary families.

128 crore under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban’, the project will help more than 1,000 beneficiary families. PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of multiple ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ projects in Mandla, Jabalpur and Dindori districts worth over ₹ 2,350 crore. The prime minister will dedicate the ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ project in Seoni district worth over ₹ 100 crore, to the nation.

2,350 crore. The prime minister will dedicate the ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ project in Seoni district worth over 100 crore, to the nation. Modi will lay the foundation stones and dedicate to the nation projects worth more than ₹ 4,800 crore for improving the road infrastructure in Madhya Pradesh. The projects include the upgradation of the road connecting Jharkheda-Berasia-Dholkhedi of NH 346, and the four-laning of Balaghat-Gondia Section of NH 543, Khandwa Bypass connecting Rudhi and Deshgaon, Temagaon to Chicholi section of NH 47, road connecting Boregaon to Shahpur and road connecting Shahpur to Muktainagar. Modi will dedicate to the nation the upgrade of the road connecting Khalghat to Sarwardewla of NH 347C.

4,800 crore for improving the road infrastructure in Madhya Pradesh. The projects include the upgradation of the road connecting Jharkheda-Berasia-Dholkhedi of NH 346, and the four-laning of Balaghat-Gondia Section of NH 543, Khandwa Bypass connecting Rudhi and Deshgaon, Temagaon to Chicholi section of NH 47, road connecting Boregaon to Shahpur and road connecting Shahpur to Muktainagar. Modi will dedicate to the nation the upgrade of the road connecting Khalghat to Sarwardewla of NH 347C. During his visit, the PM will dedicate to the nation rail projects worth more than ₹ 1,850 crore to the nation. These projects include doubling of the rail line connecting Katni-Vijaysota (102 km) and Marwasgram-Singrauli (78.5 km). Both these are part of the project for doubling the line connecting the Katni-Singrauli section. These projects will improve rail infrastructure benefiting trade and tourism in the state, the official said.

1,850 crore to the nation. These projects include doubling of the rail line connecting Katni-Vijaysota (102 km) and Marwasgram-Singrauli (78.5 km). Both these are part of the project for doubling the line connecting the Katni-Singrauli section. These projects will improve rail infrastructure benefiting trade and tourism in the state, the official said. PM Modi will dedicate to the nation the Vijaipur-Auraiya-Phulpur Gas Pipeline Project. The 352-km-long pipeline has been built for more than ₹ 1,750 crore. Besides, the PM will also lay the foundation stone of the Nagpur-Jabalpur section (317 km) of the Mumbai-Nagpur-Jharsuguda Pipeline Project.

1,750 crore. Besides, the PM will also lay the foundation stone of the Nagpur-Jabalpur section (317 km) of the Mumbai-Nagpur-Jharsuguda Pipeline Project. Lastly, Prime Minister Modi will also dedicate a new bottling plant, built at a cost of nearly ₹ 147 crore, in Jabalpur.

