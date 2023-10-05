PM Modi in poll-bound MP today, to inaugurate, lay foundation stones of projects worth ₹12,600 crore
PM Narendra Modi to lay foundation stones for rail and road works in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Thursday (5 September). As per the statement by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of a slew of projects, including rail and road works and a memorial dedicated to Rani Durgavati, worth ₹12,600 crore.
To be built at a cost of about ₹100 crore in Jabalpur, the ‘Veerangana Rani Durgavati Smarak aur Udyaan’ will be spread over nearly 21 acres. It will showcase an impressive 52-foot-tall bronze statue of the Gond queen, an official said.
The memorial will have a museum highlighting the history of the Gondwana region including the valour and courage of Rani Durgavati, the official said. Besides, it will also highlight the cuisine, art, culture and way of living of the Gond people and other tribal communities.
Rani Durgavati was the ruling queen of Gondwana in the mid-16th century. She is remembered as a brave, fearless and courageous warrior who fought for freedom against the Mughals, the official said.
This will be Modi’s ninth visit to the state in the last seven months. He addressed a function in Gwalior on Gandhi Jayanti (2 October).
