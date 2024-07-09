PM Modi in Russia: PM Modi announced the opening of new consulates in Moscow to enhance travel and business trade and greeted the Indian community amid chants of 'Modi-Modi'.

PM Modi in Russia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced during his visit to Russia that new consolates would be opened in Moscow to enhance travel and business trade. He greeted the Indian community in Russia amid chants of 'Modi-Modi'.

Addressing the Indian community in Moscow, Modi said, "Two years ago, the first consignment was sent via the India-Russia 'North-South Transport corridor,' and that is a remarkable achievement."

Modi in Russia: Here are top 10 quotes from PM's speech 1) "I want to share some good news with you all. We have decided to open new consulates in Kazan and Yekaterinburg. This will enhance travel and business trades..."

2) “Two years ago, the first commercial consignment also reached here from the North-South Transport Corridor...Now we are also working on Chennai-Vladivostok Eastern Maritime Corridor. Both our countries are discovering each other through Ganga Volga dialogue and civilization. When I came here in 2015, I had said that the 21st century will belong to India..."

3) “Today, as Vishwa Bandhu, India is giving new confidence to the world. India's growing capability has given the whole world, a hope of stability and prosperity. India is being seen as a strong pillar of the new, emerging, multipolar, world order. When India talks about peace, dialogue and diplomacy, the whole world listens. Whenever the world faces a crisis, India is the first country to reach there..."

4) "After 60 years, a government being elected for the third time in India is a very big thing in itself...Elections were also held in 4 states, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha and NDA won in these four states with a clean sweep majority. Odisha has brought about a great revolution and that is why I have also come among you today with an Odia scarf..."

5) “The song was once sung in every household here, 'Sir pe lal topi Russi, phir bhi dil hai Hindustani.' This song may have become old, but the sentiments are ever-green. Artists like Raj Kapoor, Mithoon Da have strengthened the friendship between India and Russia..."

6) “The strength of our relations has been tested many times and every time our friendship has emerged stronger. I would especially like to appreciate the leadership of my dear friend, President Putin. He has done a wonderful job to strengthen this partnership for more than 2 decades."

7) "This is the sixth time I have come to Russia in the last 10 years and in these years we have met each other 17 times. All these meetings have increased trust and respect. When our students were stuck in the conflict, President Putin helped us in getting them back to India. I once again thank the people of Russia and my friend, President Putin..."

8) “I am happy that India and Russia are working shoulder to shoulder to give new energy to Global Prosperity. All of you present here are giving new heights to the relations between India and Russia. You have contributed to Russian society with your hard work and honesty."

9) "On hearing the word Russia, the first word that comes to every Indian's mind is India's partner in happiness and sorrow, India's trusted friend, we call it 'Dosti'...No matter how much the temperature goes down to minus during the winter season in Russia but India-Russia friendship has always been in Plus, it has always been warm. This relationship is built on the strong foundation of Mutual Trust and Mutual Respect..."

10) "We not only brought our economy out of the crisis of COVID, but India has also made its economy one of the strongest economies in the world. We are not only removing the shortcomings of our infrastructure, but we are also creating global milestones. We are not only improving our health services, but we are also providing free treatment to every poor person in the country and run the world's largest health insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat..."

(With ANI inputs)

