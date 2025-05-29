PM Modi in Sikkim, Bengal, UP and poll-bound Bihar for next two days: Check full itinerary here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his two-day visit to Sikkim, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and poll-bound Bihar today, 29 May.

On the first day today, Modi will visit Sikkim where he will participate in the ‘Sikkim@50: Where Progress meets purpose and nature nurtures growth’ programme at around 11 AM. Modi will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects in Sikkim and address the gathering.

Later in the afternoon, Modi will visit West Bengal where he will lay the foundation stone of City Gas Distribution project in Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts in Alipurduar at around 2:15 PM. Assembly elections are dur in West Bengal next year.

Modi will also visit Bihar and inaugurate the new terminal building of Patna Airport at around 5:45 PM today. Assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled later this year.

On second day of his trip on 30 May, at around 11 AM, Modi will inaugurate, lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth over ₹48,520 crore in Karakat, Bihar. He will also address a public function.

Thereafter, Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh where he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth around ₹20,900 crore at Kanpur Nagar at around 2:45 PM. He will also address a public function.

Modi in Sikkim Marking 50 years of Sikkim statehood, Prime Minister will participate in Sikkim@50: Where Progress meets purpose and nature nurtures growth today. He will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects in Sikkim. The Prime Minister will also release the Commemorative coin, souvenir coin and stamp of 50 years of statehood.

PM in West Bengal The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the City Gas Distribution (CGD) project in Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts of West Bengal.

The project, worth over ₹1010 crore, aims to provide Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to more than 2.5 Lakh households, over 100 commercial establishments and industries besides providing Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) to vehicular traffic by establishing around 19 CNG stations in line with the Minimum Work Program (MWP) targets stipulated by the Government.

It will provide convenient, reliable, environment-friendly and cost-effective fuel supply and create employment opportunities in the region, according to a government statement.

Modi in poll-bound in Bihar Modi will today inaugurate the newly constructed passenger terminal of Patna Airport. The new terminal built at a cost of around ₹1200 crore can handle 1 crore passengers per year. He will also lay the foundation stone of the new civil enclave of Bihta Airport worth over ₹1410 crore.

The Bihta airport will serve the town which is rapidly emerging as an educational hub near Patna, housing IIT Patna and the proposed NIT Patna campus.

On 30 May, Modi will inaugurate, lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth over ₹48,520 crore in Karakat.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone for various road projects including the Four-Laning of the Patna–Arrah–Sasaram section of NH-119A, and the Six-Laning of the Varanasi–Ranchi–Kolkata highway (NH-319B) and Ramnagar–Kacchi Dargah stretch (NH-119D), and construction of a new Ganga bridge between Buxar and Bharauli.

The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the 3rd Rail Line between Son Nagar – Mohammad Ganj worth over ₹1330 crore, among others, the statement said.

PM Modi in Uttar Pradesh Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects aimed at boosting the region’s infrastructure and connectivity. He will inaugurate the Chunniganj Metro Station to Kanpur Central Metro Station section of Kanpur Metro Rail Project worth over ₹2,120 crore.

The PM will lay the foundation stone of a 220 kV substation in Sector 28 at Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), Gautam Buddh Nagar to meet the growing energy demands of the region. He will also inaugurate 132 kV Substations worth over ₹320 crore at Ecotech-8 and Ecotech-10 in Greater Noida.

PM Modi's full itinerary today 10 AM: Sikkim@50 event. Palzar Stadium, Gangtok

1.15 PM: Project launch. Alipurduar, West Bengal

2 PM: Public Meeting. Alipurduar, West Bengal

4:45 PM: Inauguration of New Terminal Building. Patna

5 PM: Roadshow, Patna