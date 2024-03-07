Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Jammu and Kashmir's capital Srinagar on Thursday wherein he will participate in the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' programme today at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar. Prime Minister Modi will be unveiling ₹5,000 crore worth of projects and programme in today's event in Jammu & Kashmir. With Lok Sabha elections nearing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is constantly travelling to different states and launching several projects to strengthen his Bharatiya Janata Party's voter base. PM Modi has predicted that the BJP will win at least 370 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will cross the 400 mark.

Here's all you need to know about PM Modi's visit to Srinagar:

PM Modi on Thursday will participate in the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' programme.

Prime Minister Modi will dedicate to the nation about ₹ 5000 crore worth of programme - the 'Holistic Agriculture Development Programme' - for boosting the agri-economy in Jammu and Kashmir.

PM Modi in Srinagar on March 7, first visit since Article 370 abrogation

The programme is expected to equip about 2.5 lakh farmers with skill development via a dedicated Daksh Kisan portal. Under the programme, about 2000 Kisan Khidmat Ghars will be established and robust value chains will be put in place for the welfare of the farming community.

PM Modi will launch multiple projects related to the tourism sector worth more than ₹ 1400 crore under Swadesh Darshan and PRASHAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive) scheme.

1400 crore under Swadesh Darshan and PRASHAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive) scheme. PM Modi will also inaugurate the Integrated Development of Hazratbal Shrine project on Thursday. The key components of the project include site development of the entire area including the construction of the boundary wall of the Shrine; the Illumination of the Hazratbal shrine Precinct; the Improvement of Ghats and Devri Paths around the Shrine; the Construction of Sufi interpretation centre; Construction of Tourist Facilitation Centre; Installation of Signages; Multilevel Storied Car parking; Construction of Public Convenience Block and entrance Gateway of the Shrine; among others.

PM Modi will also launch the 'Dekho Apna Desh People's Choice Tourist Destination Poll' and 'Chalo India Global Diaspora Campaign'.

PM Modi will also distribute appointment orders to about 1000 new Government recruits of Jammu and Kashmir.

PM Modi will also launch about 43 projects that will develop a wide range of pilgrimage and tourist sites across the country. These include important religious sites like the Annavaram Temple in Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh; Navagraha Temples in Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai District of Tamilnadu and Karaikal district of Puducherry; Sri Chamundeshwari Devi Temple, Mysore District, Karnataka; Karni Mata Mandir, Bikaner District Rajasthan; Maa Chintpurni Temple, Una District, Himachal Pradesh; Basilica of Bom Jesus Church, Goa, among others.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will announce 42 tourist destinations selected under the Challenge Based Destination Development (CBDD) Scheme. The innovative scheme was announced during Union Budget 2023-24. The 42 destinations have been identified in four categories (16 in Culture & Heritage Destination; 11 in spiritual destinations; 10 in Ecotourism and Amrit Dharohar; and 5 in Vibrant Village).

Prime Minister will launch the 'Chalo India Global Diaspora Campaign' to inspire the Indian diaspora to become Incredible India ambassadors and promote tourism to India.

