PM Modi in Srinagar today: To launch ‘tourism-centric’, ‘agro-related' projects worth over ₹5,000 crore | 10 points
PM Modi will launch multiple projects related to the tourism sector worth more than ₹1400 crore under Swadesh Darshan and Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive schemes
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Jammu and Kashmir's capital Srinagar on Thursday wherein he will participate in the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' programme today at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar. Prime Minister Modi will be unveiling ₹5,000 crore worth of projects and programme in today's event in Jammu & Kashmir. With Lok Sabha elections nearing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is constantly travelling to different states and launching several projects to strengthen his Bharatiya Janata Party's voter base. PM Modi has predicted that the BJP will win at least 370 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will cross the 400 mark.